Casey Anthony Breaks Silence on 2011 Trial in New Limited Series: Watch Trailer

By Katherine Schaffstall
 2 days ago
YouTube; Shutterstock

Breaking her silence. Casey Anthony is ready to share her side of the story about her infamous 2011 trial in the new Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the docu-series.

What Is Casey Anthony’s Limited Series About?

The 3-part series tells Anthony’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath of her daughter Caylee’s death. She will also react to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, how she portrayed herself in the courtroom and give insight into her time in prison.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies – which marks the first time Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the trial and her acquittal – will also feature her personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense’s evidence to give viewers a never-before-seen look into both sides of the trial.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” the docu-series’ director, Alexandra Dean, said in a statement. “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

Dean continued, “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Red Huber/UPI/Shutterstock

What Happened During Casey Anthony’s Court Case?

Anthony was arrested in October 2008 in connection with the disappearance of Caylee, who was 2 years old at the time. The toddler was reported missing by Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, on July 15.

Following a nationwide search, Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near the family’s Orlando, Florida, home months later that December.

Anthony was indicted on one count of first degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child and four counts of providing false information to police. After a six week-long criminal trial, Anthony was acquitted of the murder and manslaughter charges in July 2011. However, the Florida native was found guilty of all four charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

The highly publicized trial sparked a media frenzy, while the acquittal was met with public outrage.

How Long Has Casey Anthony’s Docu-Series Been in the Works?

In May 2022, In Touch exclusively revealed that Anthony was ready to tell her side of the story in a documentary as long as it was done “on her terms.”

“And if things aren’t going the way she wants, I’m sure she wouldn’t hesitate to pull out,” the insider said at the time.

The source weighed in on Anthony’s possible involvement in the project just one week after People reported she was planning to participate in a TV documentary about her life.

“First she was going to write a book, now there’s this talk of a documentary. She gets offers all the time but turns them all down,” the insider explained. “She tells people she just wants to get on with her life and doesn’t want any media attention. But many people think deep down she wants to set the record straight.”

Where Is Casey Anthony Today?

In March 2020, a source exclusively told In Touch that Anthony “is writing a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed.”

At the time, Anthony had already completed three chapters. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told. Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it,” the source explained.

While Anthony previously had her own photography business, she launched a private investigation firm in Florida in 2020. Paperwork for a company titled “Case Research & Consulting Services LLC” was filed with the Florida Division of Corporation under her name on December 14 of that year.

Although some reports implied that Anthony wanted to investigate the death of her daughter, a source close to her told People in January 2021 that’s not the case. “That’s a closed chapter in her life,” said the insider. “She’s not starting a company to get answers about Caylee.”

As of 2022, Anthony is still seemingly living in South Florida in the home owned by private detective Patrick McKenna, who worked as the lead investigator on her case.

Toni Thrasher
1d ago

Who is really going to believe her. The world watched her actions and listened to her lies, one after another. Her life while she was making up different lies as to her daughters whereabouts while she was running around partying. She is guilty and should have been thrown in prison for life

Reply
2
