Cortez Man Crowned Colorado King of Weight Loss
Roger Echols, of Cortez, led all Colorado participants in the TOPS weight loss program, losing 32 pounds over 12 months. He’s encouraging other Cortez residents to join his weekly meetings ahead of the holiday season. By Connor Shreve. This story is sponsored by FASTSIGNS and TruWest Auto
Over the course of a year writing this monthly column, pretty much any time I think about the Durango restaurant scene, the question, “but what does everyone else think we need?” bounces around in my head. Remember that we started this column to address the statement, “the only good food you can find in Durango is burgers and burritos,” which I strongly disagree with. But I digress, as over the course of researching and experiencing various elements of the foodie side of our little mountain town, I am continually impressed with the innovation, creativity and grit of people striving to make it the best they can.
Cortez Cracks Down on Graffiti
Since July, the City of Cortez has cleaned graffiti in 48 separate locations. Local law enforcement has caught 14 suspects, all of whom are teens, according to Assistant Police Chief Andy Brock. Officials are urging residents to report acts of vandalism to authorities using the non-emergency police phone number, 970-565-8441. By Connor Shreve. This story is sponsored by TruWest Auto and the Law Firm of Downs, McDonough, Cowan & Foley
Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County
Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
Durango, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
A Pair of Deer Decide to Join a Colorado Homecoming Football Game
It's not uncommon to see wildlife mingle with us humans. Sometimes humans are lucky enough to have one of the many majestic creatures grace us with their presence at our home, at work, or in this case at a homecoming football game. The Durango Demons were playing the Summit Tigers...
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
