ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntorch.com

The Valley Head Tigers defeated the Phillips Wildcats, 61-20. This win marks the first playoff victory for the Valley Head Tigers since 2006.

BEAR CREEK, Ala.-- The Valley Head Tigers defeated the Phillips Wildcats, 61-20 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) playoffs. This win marks the first playoff victory for the Valley Head Tigers since 2006. Hunter Robinson galloped in from 54-yards out to put the first...
VALLEY HEAD, AL
southerntorch.com

The Fyffe Red Devils completely shut down the Red Bay Tigers in the first round of the AHSAA State Playoff.

FYFFE, Ala.-- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Red Bay Tigers, 55-8 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. The Red Devils scored on a 36-yard touchdown run by Hunter Machen with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter. Red Bay blocked the point-after kick, to make the score 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
RED BAY, AL
aseaofred.com

Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama

Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
HARTSELLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
AL.com

2 teens die in Thursday night Marshall County crash

Two teens died following a one-car crash in Marshall County Thursday night. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the incident happened on Merrill Mountain Road at about 11:45 p.m. Michael Finley, 18, and Torrie Smith, 18, both of Grant, were pronounced dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City of Gadsden officials sworn in

Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files November 10th

Matthew Delevie, 43 of Centre, was arrested on November 9th at 2:25 PM, charged with community correction awol by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mallory Orr, 36 of Gadsden, was arrested on November 9th, at 1:27 PM, charges on hold for another agency, by The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County Midterm Election Results

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy