Sylvania rushed for more than 350 yards behind senior back Braiden Thomas and sophomore Aiden Parham to cruise to a 35-6 victory over Fayette County.
The Valley Head Tigers defeated the Phillips Wildcats, 61-20. This win marks the first playoff victory for the Valley Head Tigers since 2006.
The Fyffe Red Devils completely shut down the Red Bay Tigers in the first round of the AHSAA State Playoff.
Local “legend” Brody Peebles returning home to play at Alabama
Liberty sophomore guard Brody Peebles grew up about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Hartselle. It was natural for him to become a fan of the Crimson Tide growing up, even dreaming of one day playing basketball for the hometown team. As he attended high school at Hartselle High School,...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
2 teens die in Thursday night Marshall County crash
Two teens died following a one-car crash in Marshall County Thursday night. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the incident happened on Merrill Mountain Road at about 11:45 p.m. Michael Finley, 18, and Torrie Smith, 18, both of Grant, were pronounced dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office...
City of Gadsden officials sworn in
Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Cherokee County Arrest Files November 10th
Matthew Delevie, 43 of Centre, was arrested on November 9th at 2:25 PM, charged with community correction awol by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mallory Orr, 36 of Gadsden, was arrested on November 9th, at 1:27 PM, charges on hold for another agency, by The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Marshall County Midterm Election Results
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
