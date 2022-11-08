Neither team expected the outcome they got Saturday in the sectional title game for Class D in Brockport, a lopsided win for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba over Alexander 35-7. "I don't think we were (expecting a lopsided win) either," said OAE Head Coach Tyler Winter. "You know, both teams being undefeated, both teams dominating each game that they've played up to this point. We weren't sure what to expect. The only thing that we knew going into (the game) is that one of us was going to get punched in the mouth early, and both teams were going to be uncomfortable."

ALEXANDER, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO