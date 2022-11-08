Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Batavian
Rhoda Broekhuizen
Holley/Batavia: Rhoda Broekhuizen, 91, passed away peacefully November 10, 2022, into the arms of her best friend and loving husband Ted. Mrs. Broekhuizen was a beloved teacher to many students over the years at Holley Elementary School. She enjoyed going to the casino with her friends, nieces and loved to travel to Maderia Beach FL., with her husband Ted. Rhoda enjoyed writing children’s books and even had one published. Rhoda was an active member of the Holley First Presbyterian Church and also sang in the choir. Mrs. Broekhuizen’s greatest joy was her grandsons who she was extremely proud of.
Batavia native recalls his early years when a teacher guided his path
Artist and Batavia native Anthony Terrell was amongst friends and family during a showing of his paintings Thursday at Haxton Memorial Library. Not just any paintings, this collection of six pastel-hued works was in memory of his sister Onnalee Berrios. “Amethyst Clouds Over Oakfield” was an appropriate title for each piece washed in shades of purples, pinks and blues.
The Batavian
Wins-a-plenty for five at Batavia Downs Wednesday
Success came in bunches for four horsemen and one horsewoman at Batavia Downs on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as the five involved accounted for a total of 12 driving and 6 training wins during the card. The driving colony was once again bested by Jim Morrill Jr. who claimed a...
Holiday Festival, visit from Santa set for Sunday in Batavia
Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County had the first of its two-day Holiday Festival Saturday at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the venue, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. This is the club’s 10th annual artisan and vendor marketplace, with at least 100 vendors, a visit from Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a Buffalo Bills door prize.
Batavia High School brings out the red, white and blue for veterans
Harold McJury’s four grandchildren ran over to him after an assembly Thursday in Batavia High School’s auditorium. He had been one of the guests of honor during a Veterans Day ceremony. “It’s so fun, I get to see my grandpa at school,” granddaughter Lucy Taggart said, just moments after playing the solemn “Taps” on trumpet. “And celebrate him.” It wasn’t the first such ceremony for McJury, he said, but he liked that this one included students.
A nod of thanks and appreciation doled out to local veterans Thursday
Several local veterans were honored Thursday morning during a Veterans Day ceremony at Batavia High School. Band Director Jane Haggett, whose father Robert was amongst the recipients, handed out tokens of appreciation for their service. They were: U.S. Army Robert Haggett William Hughes Thomas Steffinella Rich Favaloro U.S. Air Force
The Recovery Station organizes group that 'hit the trail' in support of veterans
Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.
The men and women who secured freedom honored in Veterans Day ceremonies throughout county
Genesee County veterans gathered today at the locations and landmarks associated with the local men and women who served the nation in times of war and peace. The ceremonies started at 9 a.m. at Genesee County Park, where former Assemblyman Dan Burling was the keynote speaker and he celebrated the freedom that the men and women who served helped secure.
Sale of Sweet Betty's building in Le Roy pending, with plans for restaurant and market-rate apartments upstairs
The closure of Sweet Betty's in Le Roy has opened up an opportunity for a pair of businessmen looking to bring back a family-style restaurant into the ground-floor space and convert the empty 4,500 square feet on the upper floors into market-rate apartments. Dustin Beardsley, representing himself and his partner, Gabe Dean, presented the plan to the Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night as part of the process to obtain a special use permit for the apartments.
Cat found, seeking its owner
If you are the owner of this cat, or know who is, the light tan and cream feline has apparently been hanging out in the city's north side for quite some time, a concerned citizen says. Please contact joanne@thebatavian.com with any information you may have about this seemingly young, lost kitty in Batavia. Submitted photo.
School trips on tap for BCSD board meeting
Just as Americans across the country are eager to hit the road for post-COVID travel, Batavia City Schools staff has wanderlust in mind for student trips. From a chorus trip to New York City and a student excursion to see the inner workings of Washington, D.C., to a competitive journey in an effort to secure a hockey championship in Albany, the trips will be up for review during the board’s meeting next week.
The Batavian
Aggies win 35-7 over Alexander to capture Section V Class D title
Neither team expected the outcome they got Saturday in the sectional title game for Class D in Brockport, a lopsided win for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba over Alexander 35-7. "I don't think we were (expecting a lopsided win) either," said OAE Head Coach Tyler Winter. "You know, both teams being undefeated, both teams dominating each game that they've played up to this point. We weren't sure what to expect. The only thing that we knew going into (the game) is that one of us was going to get punched in the mouth early, and both teams were going to be uncomfortable."
Dollar General's newest proposed store in Genesee County is in Byron
There are six Dollar General stores in Genesee County, a seventh under development in Darien, and now an eighth planned for the Town of Byron. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of McElver Street and Townline Road, just east of Byron-Holley Road in the hamlet of Byron.
Tractor Supply planning to move from the east side to the west side of Batavia
For more than two decades, a 52-acre island of farm field behind Walmart and The Home Depot and off Lewiston Road has been designated for commercial development. Tractor Supply is proposing a new store at 8727 Lewiston Road that will occupy 5.08 acres of the farm field, which is currently owned by the Call family and farmed by MY-T Acres. The new store will replace the Tractor Supply store at 4974 East Main Street Road, Batavia.
Comments / 0