New listing - 69 Mechanic Street, Elba! Located in the Village with all the" feels " of country living but with all the best perks-public water and sewer, natural gas and within walking distance of school, park and dining!! This home offers loads of curb appeal with its cozy setting-almost 3 full acres but will surprise you with everything it has to offer! Home is super solid and has been lovingly updated thru out the years-great kitchen with loads of cupboard space, formal dining area, large Livingroom with gas fireplace that just adds to the charm! Huge master bedroom is located on first floor, with 2 additional bedrooms and 1/2 bath up. There is also extra large enclosed back sleeping porch overlooking the greatest of village backyards! Private from the road, this extra deep yard houses two large shop/outbuildings for all your extras and then some! The shop has heat and electric and the attached building has two overhead doors. The additional back outbuilding is 30x40 approximately and has concrete floors and overhead doors as well! What you can do with all this space is endless! This home is a storybook setting and well worth your time to visit! Delayed negotiations until Wednesday November 16 at 9:00 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.

ELBA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO