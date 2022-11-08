ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Joan C. Donnelly

Joan C. (Mader) Donnelly died at her home peacefully on November 5, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on April 18, 1942 to the late Ervin George Mader and Flora (Blum) Mader. Joan was married to the late Donald J. Donnelly Sr. Joan was pre-deceased by her sisters Gloria and Barbara Mader.
ALEXANDER, NY
The Batavian

Batavia High School brings out the red, white and blue for veterans

Harold McJury’s four grandchildren ran over to him after an assembly Thursday in Batavia High School’s auditorium. He had been one of the guests of honor during a Veterans Day ceremony. “It’s so fun, I get to see my grandpa at school,” granddaughter Lucy Taggart said, just moments after playing the solemn “Taps” on trumpet. “And celebrate him.” It wasn’t the first such ceremony for McJury, he said, but he liked that this one included students.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Recovery Station organizes group that 'hit the trail' in support of veterans

Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Impressive county Republican totals contribute to wins for Hawley, Tenney, but not all

While Genesee County was certainly bleeding red Tuesday, it apparently wasn’t enough to get the job done for the big-ticket candidates during the general election. Although the Associated Press and political pundits weren’t ready to call the race for state governor by midnight, Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul was proclaimed the winner an hour later with a vote of 2,869,712 (52.9 percent) to Republican Lee Zeldin’s 2,52,639 (47.1 percent) as the early morning hours wore on.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Alexander MS/HS presents Little Women: The Musical

Alexander Middle School/High School presents Little Women: The Musical on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. All performances will be in the Alexander District Auditorium and admission is free. There will be concessions sold at intermission. Students from 7 to 12 will perform, as well as work backstage, on lights and sound and playing with the orchestra.
ALEXANDER, NY
The Batavian

Batavia metaphysical shop owner wants to help, heal and connect people

When it comes to psychics and the metaphysical world, there’s likely a skeptic for each believer, and Kristopher Kelly was no different in the beginning of his journey. That’s hard to fathom, given his obvious absorption of various healing methods and communications with and connection to other worldly existence through the use of personalized therapies, meditation, crystals and oils.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: New listing alert from Reliant Real Estate: 69 Mechanic Street, Elba

New listing - 69 Mechanic Street, Elba! Located in the Village with all the" feels " of country living but with all the best perks-public water and sewer, natural gas and within walking distance of school, park and dining!! This home offers loads of curb appeal with its cozy setting-almost 3 full acres but will surprise you with everything it has to offer! Home is super solid and has been lovingly updated thru out the years-great kitchen with loads of cupboard space, formal dining area, large Livingroom with gas fireplace that just adds to the charm! Huge master bedroom is located on first floor, with 2 additional bedrooms and 1/2 bath up. There is also extra large enclosed back sleeping porch overlooking the greatest of village backyards! Private from the road, this extra deep yard houses two large shop/outbuildings for all your extras and then some! The shop has heat and electric and the attached building has two overhead doors. The additional back outbuilding is 30x40 approximately and has concrete floors and overhead doors as well! What you can do with all this space is endless! This home is a storybook setting and well worth your time to visit! Delayed negotiations until Wednesday November 16 at 9:00 p.m. Click here for more information on this listing.
ELBA, NY
The Batavian

Pedestrian struck, possible leg injury, on Alexander Road, Batavia

A vehicle has reportedly struck a pedestrian in the area of 9430 Alexander Road, Batavia. The pedestrian has a possible leg injury and is conscious and alert. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: The patient was struck by a door that came off a motor...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Local man accused of stealing and trying to pawn what he stole

Andrew J. Draper is indicted on a count of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. Draper is accused of signing a fraudulent bill of sale on June 22 at Pawn Kings on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. He is also indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.  Draper is accused of violating an order of protection and taking physical action against another person on June 17 at a location on Miller Avenue, Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy