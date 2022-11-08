Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
‘Dirty Dancing’ Producer Mitchell Cannold Is Selling His Midcentury Mansion in New York for $6 Million
Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York. The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor. Located 35 miles from Midtown Manhattan, the secluded abode is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and...
SheKnows
Trevor Noah is Unloading His $10 Million Luxury Penthouse With Spectacular Terrace Views After Announcing ‘Daily Show’ Departure
As he prepares to depart The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is making huge money moves in the real estate world. Not only did he recently sell his $26 million Los Angeles home for a profit, but he’s also put this insanely beautiful NYC penthouse on the market for a little under $13 million. It seems he’s unloading almost everything and starting anew. While we love to see the transformation, we’re wondering how anyone could depart from this stunning home.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
Thrillist
Jean Michel-Basquiat's Former Home & Studio in NYC Is Now Up for Rent
If you're willing (and able) to shell out $60,000 a month, Jean Michel-Basquiat's former home in the Bowery can now be yours. The real estate agency Meridian Capital Group has recently listed the artist's former studio and home located at 57 Great Jones Street, EV Grieve reports. The two-level building was once owned by Andy Warhol, and after Basquiat's death in 1988, its ground floor served as the location of the highly-coveted, invite-only Japanese restaurant Bohemian.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Fiber Artist’s Rental Apartment Redo Features Gorgeous IKEA Hacks and Much More
A California native who loves to travel and explore, meet new people, laugh, play and capture all of these pieces with her camera. She lives in Venice Beach, CA with her husband and twins, Oliver and Macy, and their twin siamese cats, Choco and Blu. published Yesterday. We independently select...
Comments / 0