Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York. The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor. Located 35 miles from Midtown Manhattan, the secluded abode is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and...

POUND RIDGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO