Panthers S Jeremy Chinn designated to return from IR

The Carolina Panthers are moving and shaking to start their short turnaround into Week 10. And now, they’re getting back one of their biggest movers and shakers when they need him most.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, safety Jeremy Chinn has now been designated to return from injured reserve. The third-year defensive back landed on IR on Oct. 5, after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before exiting that contest, one in which he played in just six defensive snaps, Chinn had been on the field for every single down in 2022. Over those first three games, the 24-year-old amassed 14 total tackles and a sack.

Considering what happened in Week 9, where the Panthers defense folded routinely against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 42-21 defeat, Chinn’s presence will be especially welcomed.

Carolina now has 21 days to move Chinn to the 53-man roster. He is permitted to return to practice during the three-week window.