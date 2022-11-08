Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Rutgers basketball officially adds Gavin Griffiths as top-50 prospect signs NLI
Gavin Griffiths sat in the stands at a Nike EYBL event in Kansas City, Missouri, this summer, watching the action between games with his Expressions Elite AAU team, when a kid no older than 12 years old approached him, phone in hand. “Can I get a picture? I’m a huge...
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
North 2, Group 2 final preview: Can Newton upend No. 15 Caldwell’s lengthy win streak?
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
Bayonne to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball
The Bayonne Division of Recreation is set to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball. The Division is hosting the “Bayonne Goes Bananas for Buddy Baseball Day” on Saturday, December 3, at 4 p.m. at the Bayonne High School Ice Rink Gym. Buddy Baseball is a program for...
NEWARK, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The annual East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Galloping Hill Caterers, 1085 Galloping Hill Road in Union, at 6 p.m. The honorees are Thomas Finch, Leon Moss, Rae Oliver, Monique Redding-Munford and Fabian Thorne. In addition, the...
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The winning numbers were 05, 13, 29, 38 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and...
myveronanj.com
Bingo For Veterans At Holy Spirit
The next bingo game at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit is Friday, November 11, and it will celebrate veterans. Proceeds of the 50/50 will be given to Backpacks for Life, the nonprofit started by former Verona resident Brett D’Alessandro to aid homeless veterans. The entrance fee, with...
Renna Media
Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19
Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
myveronanj.com
Polls Open For National, County, BOE Races
The polls are open today until 8 p.m. so that Verona voters can help choose a member of the House of Representatives, the leadership of Essex County and fill two seats on the Verona Board of Education. All polling locations are in their usual places this year, except District 7,...
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
thedigestonline.com
Hundreds of Records and Music Collectibles at The Maplewood Record Fair
Throughout the years, records have fallen into obscurity as the digital age of music loomed into prominence. However, to some, vinyl has remained the preferred outlet for music listening. Many prefer the crisp sound that comes with running a record on a turntable, while others prefer the aesthetics and art associated with vinyl. Some are even opposed to digital music and streaming. Whatever it may be, the last half decade has proven that vinyl has earned its place back in our music scene.
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
