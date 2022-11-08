ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball

The Bayonne Division of Recreation is set to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball. The Division is hosting the “Bayonne Goes Bananas for Buddy Baseball Day” on Saturday, December 3, at 4 p.m. at the Bayonne High School Ice Rink Gym. Buddy Baseball is a program for...
BAYONNE, NJ
High School Football PRO

NEWARK, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The annual East Orange–Barringer Old Guard Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Galloping Hill Caterers, 1085 Galloping Hill Road in Union, at 6 p.m. The honorees are Thomas Finch, Leon Moss, Rae Oliver, Monique Redding-Munford and Fabian Thorne. In addition, the...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
myveronanj.com

Bingo For Veterans At Holy Spirit

The next bingo game at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit is Friday, November 11, and it will celebrate veterans. Proceeds of the 50/50 will be given to Backpacks for Life, the nonprofit started by former Verona resident Brett D’Alessandro to aid homeless veterans. The entrance fee, with...
Renna Media

Union County’s Got Talent At Kean On November 19

Union County’s Got Talent (UGT) is a major fundraising event that supports the Union High School Performing Arts Company and the Douglas Michael Krueger Scholarship Fund, both of which directly benefit the students of Union Township. Union’s Got Talent has been a major community success and, this year, we...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
myveronanj.com

Polls Open For National, County, BOE Races

The polls are open today until 8 p.m. so that Verona voters can help choose a member of the House of Representatives, the leadership of Essex County and fill two seats on the Verona Board of Education. All polling locations are in their usual places this year, except District 7,...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Hundreds of Records and Music Collectibles at The Maplewood Record Fair

Throughout the years, records have fallen into obscurity as the digital age of music loomed into prominence. However, to some, vinyl has remained the preferred outlet for music listening. Many prefer the crisp sound that comes with running a record on a turntable, while others prefer the aesthetics and art associated with vinyl. Some are even opposed to digital music and streaming. Whatever it may be, the last half decade has proven that vinyl has earned its place back in our music scene.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ

