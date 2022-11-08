Read full article on original website
Lisa G. Wilson
Lisa G. Wilson, 61 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by her family on November 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1960, daughter of the late Harold Ernie Clifton and Louella (McElfresh) Clifton; biological daughter of June Brooks. Lisa was known to be an animal lover, her favorite animals to watch were butterflies and her birds. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching her cooking shows, going fishing, and traveling with her husband. Some of her fondest moments were traveling to Mexico and Canada. Her family will always remember her to be strong, loving, and most of all family oriented.
Jeffrey Lee Jadwin
Jeffrey L. Jadwin, 59, of Roseville, Ohio died at 2:17 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born January 17, 1963 in Zanesville, the eldest son of the late Melvin Lee ‘Pete’ Jadwin and Donna Sue (nee: Allen) Jadwin of Portersville.
Kenneth “Mike” Burtnett
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Burtnett, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Kenneth was born May 4, 1963 in Zanesville, son of the late Agnes L. (Scott) Willey and Harold L. Burtnett. In addition to his parents, Agnes (Ralph) Willey and Harold Burtnett, Kenneth is also preceded in death by beloved daughter, Cassandra Burtnett; brothers, Dwaine Burtnett, Kenny Willey and Tommy Burtnett; grandchildren, Bryson, Leanna and Chevelle; mother-in-law, Bessie Jean (Virgil) Bonifant; and brother-in-law, Michael Thomas.
Shirley Pauline Hutchins
Shirley Pauline Hutchins, 86, of Crooksville died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born one of five children on June 25, 1936, a daughter to the late, Frank and Bertha (Woods) Downs. Shirley was a strong advocate...
Janet Mae Scheffler
Janet Mae Scheffler, 89, of Zanesville went to be with her Lord and Savior, November 07, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born October 17, 1933, Zanesville to Carl and Iola (Crawford) Scheffler. Janet was a lifelong resident of Zanesville, she was a waitress at the old...
Shelby Darlene Butcher
Shelby Darlene Butcher, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio died at 8:36 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born October 8, 1952 in Zanesville, the third child of the late Clyde N. and Dorothy M. Searls Dodson of Zanesville. Shelby graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 and began her accounting career at Linscott and Son Tire, worked for Marvin Zwelling, C.P.A and retired May 2022 after 41 years of dedicated service to Gary Hamilton, C.P.A. at Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates CPAs. Shelby’s family was the most important thing in the world to her. She was a most generous, selfless person and got true enjoyment in giving her time to others. She loved traveling with her family, doing puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives and reading. Shelby married the late Melvin “Butch” Butcher on May 23, 1975.
Judy George
Judy George, 72, of New Albany, Ohio and formerly of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on November 6, 2022. Judy was born in Seoul, Korea on February 12, 1950. She met the love of her life, Bob George,...
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller
Oaklynn Denelle May Miller, loved and adored daughter of Destiny Thorpe and Clay Miller, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville after a brief time blessing this world. She is survived by big brother, Alexander Hall; maternal grandma, Angela Hogue; paternal grandparents, Patty and Rich Miller, maternal great grandparents, Cindy and Jimmy Thorpe, three aunts and an uncle. Oaklynn was greeted into Heaven by her two siblings who are now playmates. Family and friends will be received Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:30pm – 1:30pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held beginning at 1:30pm. You may sign the online register book or share a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
Bell Wins Muskingum County Commissioner Seat
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With national politics dominating the airwaves, the small, quiet race for Muskingum County Commissioner seems miniscule but it’s the one that determines the seat that will shape local policies. Muskingum County Commissioner Elect Melissa Bell defeated Democrat challenger John Furek to win the seat held...
Ruoff Mortgage Opens Location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ruoff Mortgage, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana since 1984 has officially opened a branch right here in Zanesville. Located at 3935 Northpointe Drive , The Rusty Darner Group, along with the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new business Thursday morning. The group...
Sawyer Named K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Dogs are creatures that seek companionship whether it be from humans or roaming around with other dogs. Muskingum County works to keep strays rounded up to prevent them from packing together and becoming a menace. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with dogs...
Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Looking for Entries for Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – It’s that time of year again! The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is decking the halls and getting ready for the 30th Annual Festival of Trees. The auction is scheduled for Friday December 2nd, and entries open now through Wednesday November 18th. The live, in-person...
Pet of The Week: Meet Theon
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who loves being around people but is one of the calmest dogs ever. Meet Theon, he’s a one-and-a-half-year-old, Boxer Mix who is very calm and very good on the leash. Manager at Park National Bank Susan Lasure spoke...
Sheridan ready for week 13 game with Bloom-Carroll
THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan Generals will try to keep their historic season going when they play Bloom-Carroll on Friday night. The Generals shutout Circleville in their playoff opener. Then beat Washington Court House 60-34 in the second round. They now advance to face five seed Bloom-Carroll with the winner moving on to the DIII, Region 11 title game.
Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club Open House
ZANESVILLE, OH If you like trains and seeing the different carts and railroads, then you’re going to love this event. The Zane Trace National Trail Model Railroad Club is hosting an Open House this Saturday to show people their amazing work at creating a miniature version of the different railroads and train tracks with replica trains based on the different railroad tracks in Ohio.
Voting on 2022 General Election
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Election Day is here and people across the county, state, and nation headed out to the polls. And with key races on the ballot, along with hot button issues on the line, it was more important than ever to vote and make every voice heard. Here...
Muskingum County Commissioners Hold Meeting about Allocation of Opioid Settlement Funds
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Community agencies impacted most by the ongoing opioid crisis met with the county commissioners Thursdsay morning. The meeting served as a chance to discuss opportunities for money received through the recent opioid settlement and determine where those funds would be most impactful in providing support for those who need it.
Muskingum Soil and Water Provides Tips on Preparing Yards and Gardens for Winter
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is quickly coming to a close and winter is just around the corner. And before the temperatures tank, many head out to their yards to rake up the fallen leaves and clear out their gardens for the year. However, Muskingum Soil and Water encourages you...
Muskingum County election results
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
