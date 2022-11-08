Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Honor Guard looking for volunteers
LIMA — The Veterans Honor Guard is looking for volunteers who would like to participate in a funeral detail to honor veterans. Anyone interested in showing gratitude and paying a final tribute to a deceased veteran’s honorable military service can call Butch Brewer at 567-242-8371. You do not...
Lima News
Elida FFA to host blood donor day
ELIDA — The Elida Future Farmers of America students are sponsoring a Blood Donor Day with the American Red Cross on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm in the Elida High School auxiliary gym, 401 East North St. in Elida. To schedule a donation appointment,...
Lima News
Leslie Kubinski: Serving with pride
There he marched proudly, step after step, rifle at shoulder along the parade route, a man who showed his age but marched with the confidence and heart of youth. He stepped in when those of half his age declined after signing up for that same position. He served his country proudly so many years before with the same dignity and honor that was on display this day.
Lima News
Bill Moore: A small but mighty group
Thanks to all of our military veterans who have served and preserved our freedoms for this country for over 246 years. I have read where we veterans make up only 1% to 3% of our population. We are a small but mighty group!. Thanks to The Lima News for acting...
Lima News
Roger Schroeder: Those Ohio midwest farmer’s daughters
I was born on tax day in 1950. We lived on a small farm in Columbus Grove, I had a great childhood. At age 18, all men had to register for the draft, I missed the draft lottery by about six months. I always heard the stories about boys going to their mailboxes and finding their draft notices. My heart just fell the day I received mine. I was also learning that there were many ways to avoid the draft, including wealth, politics, family, etc.
Lima News
Ohio dairy farm receives National Dairy FARM Program 2022 Excellence Award
ARLINGTON, VA – The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management Program announced that MVP Dairy, LLC from Celina, Ohio received the Animal Care & Antibiotic Stewardship award. Through these awards, the FARM Program recognized farms that go above and beyond industry standards through their commitment to innovation and continuous...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Lima City Council President Nixon will not seek re-election
LIMA — He first entered Lima City Council as a member in 1990, and next, Lima City Council President John Nixon will leave it, deciding not to run for re-election. In a column to be published Sunday in The Lima News, Nixon reflected on his time helping to shape policy for the city of Lima.
Lima News
John Nixon: Hours of decision; the mind races
As the 2022 election cycle closes — and not even complete yet as of this writing — the 2023 election cycle is bubbling underneath as potential candidates weigh their options and try to arrive at a decision: Do I run? Should I run? Am I sure about this? What if I run and lose? What if I run and win? How many signatures do I need? Was that last signer a registered voter?
Lima News
Letter: Heed wise words from the driver’s ed teacher
Many years ago, as a junior at Lima Senior High School, I took a driver’s education class. The instructor, Nelson Lauless, emphasized defensive driving. In the last 65 years, I have witnessed driving habits in several parts of the country, and they have become so aggressive that the phrase “road rage” had to be coined to describe them. I have never forgotten two quotes Mr. Lauless used many times:
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Lima News
Military casualties from Allen County
Mexican: Jonathan Fisher, T.A. Hollaway, Charles Long. Civil War: William Adams, Gouveer H. Adgate, James Q. Allen, Samuel L. Allen, John Anderson, Hiram F. Armitage, John W. Armor, Martin Armstrong, John August, David M. Bailey, George Bailey, James A. Barr, Hiram Baxter, Samuel Baxter, John Beemer, William B. Beiler, Josiah A. Belch, Christian Bender, Jacob Bennett, Hamiline A. Bice, Jacob Bice, Edward G. Biddinger, Isaac Bidwell, Richard H. Binkley, Moses Madison Bowyer, Frederick L. Boyd, Frederick S. Boyd, Charles M. Branstitter, Griffith Breese, Samuel R. Breese, John Brochas/Brouchis, William Brolier, Joseph W. Brown, Abraham Bumgardner, Bartholomew F. Burget, Samuel Campbell, William G. Campbell, Anderson Carey, Jacob Carolus, John F. Chambers, Eli Champion, Albert D. Chipman, Hiram Clawson, Samuel D. Clippinger, Joseph H. Close, George W. Cochran, Samuel Conway, James S. Cook, Arthur P. Cordell, Benjamin F. Counselor, Isaac Cowdon, James D. Cremean, Thomas D. Crossley, William Culver, George Daniels, John A. Darling, Thomas M. Darling, George W. Davidson, William H. Davis, William P. Dehart, William Dersham, Floyd Downs , Preston J. Dunlap, Daniel Eastman, Lewis A. Edgecomb, Peter Edmonds, Thomas J Fair, Silas W. Faulkner, Robert Mion Fogle, John T. Forgeson, Nathaniel G. Franklin, Daniel W. Frazier, John Fredrick, Park H. Fryar, Alexander Fullingham, Abraham Fulmer, Levi Garrett, Jacob Gaskill, Orrin Francis Gates, Albert G. Gatton, Louis H. Gerod, Jethro Hall, Robert Hamion, Lewis A. Hanson, Francis M. Harter, Joseph Harter, Elmer Hartshorn, Samuel B. Henderson, William A. Hill, Samuel Hipsher, Abraham Hite, Isaac Hooper, David M. Hughes, Evan M. Hughes, Jeremiah Hulinger, Amos Imler, William Imler, John Furgison Irick, John Irvin, Jehu John, John Johnson, John W. Jones, Rowland W. Jones, William G. Jones, Benj’m F. Judkins, Franklin D. Judkins, Richard H. Keith, William H. Kennell, Josiah Kesler, John W. Kidd, Adam Kinsall, William Knettle, James Leslie, James W. Lewis, Joseph Lilley, David Linninger, Silas H. Martz, Benjamin McBride, Robert W. McCluer, Isaac McKee, Samuel McPherson, Andrew Miller, Charles W. Miller, Frieling H. Miller, Josiah Miller, John Mollenhour, John R. Moore, Thomas Moorman, William A.J. Moorman, William Morey, David B. Morgan, Worrick W. Morton, Philip Munch, Joshua Myers, Randolph Myers, Samuel W. Myers, William T. Myers, John L. Neal, George Neely, Amos Nehiser, Price Nunn, John O’Neal, Fidillis Ott, Paris V. Owen, David R. Owens, Thomas R. Owens, Jeremiah Parker, William Parrish, Moses J. Parry, William Radabaugh, William Rankins, Isaac Ridenour – ., Jacob Ridenour, Alfred L. Rockhill, Barton Rumbaugh, George Rupert, Andrew R. Sakemiller, Joseph F. Shanks, Jackson M. C. Shaw, John Shearer, William Shellenbarger, Wm. Sherman, James E. Jr Sherry, Jacob Sheuman, Samuel Shively, Samuel G. Shock, Abraham B. Shockey, William Shrider, James K. Smith, Josiah Snider, William Snyder, George Sowers, Levi Spangler, Isaac B. Spriggs, John F. Stanford, William Starner, Daniel F. Stemen, John B. Stemen, Jesse L. Stevenson, Thomas M. Stockton, Harvey Stuckey, Henry Sunderland, Sampson Swain, Stephen A. Swisher, John W. Tabler, George A. Taylor, Abraham Teegardin, Edward Teegner, Layfayette Tompkins, Adolphos Trempert, John M. Truesdale, Greenbury. Tucker, David Ullery, Lawrence Verbryke, Perry Vertner, John Vorntram / Voutran, Wesley Waers, Rudolph Wai, John J. Watkins, Isaiah Westbay, Thomas Whetstone, Garrat H. Wichard, William Wilkinson, Robert Wills, George W. Winans, Lemuel Wingate, David Wollet, Thomas J. Yates, William J. Yates, Asa Zeller.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
Lima News
Roundup: New Bremen wins Division IV volleyball state crown
FAIRBORN — New Bremen defeated Monroeville 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 to win the Division IV girls high school volleyball championship Saturday at Wright State’s Nutter Center. Olivia Heitkamp had 19 kills, Rianna Paul had nine kills, Melina Schrader had 30 assists, April Baker had four aces, Abi Powers had 18 digs and Amelia Dammeyer had 11 digs for the No. 1 ranked Cardinals (28-1). No. 14 Monroeville finished its season at 24-5.
Lima News
Fire on West Elm
LIMA —The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at 862 1/2 West Elm St. in Lima on Thursday evening. A crew spent about 10 minutes putting out the blaze, which heavily damaged the outside of a garage behind the duplex, at 4:51 p.m. No residents were inside the...
Lima News
Roundup: Coldwater falls in football regional semifinals
LIMA — Coldwater fell 34-0 to Liberty Center in a Division V, Region 18, high school football semifinal Friday night at Spartan Stadium. The Cavaliers (11-2) were limited to 63 yards total offense and four first downs. Liberty Center (13-0) advances to play Bloomdale Elmwood, a 28-7 winner against Pemberville Eastwood.
Lima News
Roundup: Coldwater to play for volleyball state title
FAIRBORN — No. 4 ranked Coldwater defeated No. 7 Byesville Meadowbrook 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13 Thursday to advance to the Division III girls volleyball state championship match at Wright State’s Nutter Center. Jenna Leugers had 14 kills, 22 assists, six aces and 10 digs, Madison Wendel had 14...
Lima News
High school football: LCC topples McComb
OTTAWA – Lima Central Catholic’s players knew it was going to be a physical football game Saturday night. Throw in a little snow and a stiff-arm here and there, and the Thunderbirds found a way to pull out a 30-26 playoff victory against McComb in the Division VII regional semifinals.
Lima News
High school football: Time runs out for Wapakoneta
TROTWOOD — Wapakoneta needed one more chance on offense. But over the final 6:17, the Redskins weren’t able to get the ball back. Hamilton Badin drained the final six-plus minutes and held on to preserve a 16-9 victory against Wapakoneta in the Division III, Region 12, football playoff semifinals Friday at Trotwood-Madison High School.
Lima News
High school football: Allen East downs Tri-Village
BELLEFONTAINE — One more week. The Allen East faithful began to chant this after Allen East down New Madison Tri-Village 37-7 in the Division Vi regional semifinals on a snowy Saturday. Allen East (12-1) will face Marion Local in the regional final. New Madison ends its season 11-2. Big...
