LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern 78-54 on Thursday night. De’vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0). “For all of our younger guys, it’s an adjustment,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “They don’t really understand that you can’t just go down to the other end and shoot the ball because the defense will be ready. You have to move the ball. They are a little impatient at times, but they’re getting there.” Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO