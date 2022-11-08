Read full article on original website
BBC
Mexico violence: At least nine dead in attack on bar
Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report. The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state. Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time...
BBC
Chase driver jailed after police officer badly injured
A dangerous driver who crushed a police officer after a high-speed chase has been jailed for three years. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme Smith went to...
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv claims major gains as Russia exits Kherson
The Ukrainian army says it has made major gains over the last day around Kherson, after Russia said it was withdrawing from the southern city. Ukrainian troops say they have taken back the key town of Snihurivka, 50km (30 miles) to the north of Kherson. Kyiv has also claimed big...
BBC
Ukraine war: Soldiers receive rapturous welcome in liberated Kherson
Ukrainian forces who entered the city of Kherson after Russia announced its withdrawal from the west bank of the Dnipro River have been warmly greeted by residents. Moscow says about 30,000 Russian troops have been pulled out of the region, although the BBC is unable to verify that figure.
BBC
Downham stabbing death: George David, 16, sought by police
A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect after a man was stabbed in south-east London. Officers want to speak to George David over the killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on 4 November. The teenager, from Downham, has links to both Bromley and Orpington, the...
BBC
Itaewon crush: Officer under investigation found dead at home
A South Korean police officer, under investigation over the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, has been found dead at his home in a suspected suicide. The 55-year-old, identified as Inspector Jeong, was an intelligence officer working with the local police. Jeong was a suspect in an investigation over the police's...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
Russia’s loss of Kherson signals change in Putin’s strategy
The Russian decision to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson to defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River was driven by sound military logic. Russian control of the city could only be maintained at a steep price in troops and materiel. Operationally, the withdrawal should help the Russians stabilise their defensive positions over the winter. Strategically, the withdrawal is an unambiguous Russian defeat.
BBC
The US wants to play in China's backyard
Nowhere has Xi Jinping's assertive foreign policy had a greater impact than in South East Asia, China's strategic backyard. But as Beijing's power has grown, so has Washington's unease - and now after years of see-sawing, the US is trying engage with the region again. When he attends the annual...
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and was set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians kept in the dark by internet search
In many places, searching the web is a gateway to a wider world of information, but in Russia, it is part of a system that helps trap people in an alternative reality. Shortly after 20 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in June, Lev Gershenzon - a former manager at Russian tech company Yandex - typed the city's name into its search engine to find out more.
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Putin can’t escape fallout from Russian retreat in Ukraine
How the message has changed. Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, TV talk show hosts here were confidently predicting that within days Russian troops would be marching through Kyiv. That was nearly nine months ago. This week the same presenters were grim faced as they announced the army's "difficult decision" to...
BBC
Migrants to get diphtheria jab at processing centre after cases spike
Migrants at the Manston processing centre are to be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases were confirmed in England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it followed a spike in infections. The agency said 39 diphtheria cases had been identified in asylum seekers in England this year up...
BBC
Authorities 'missed opportunities' before murders of two women
A review of cases has found "chances to intervene were missed" by authorities before the murders of two women in Northern Ireland. The findings were contained in Northern Ireland's first ever domestic homicide reviews. They were published by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and were conducted to help learn lessons.
BBC
Palestinian mayor backtracks after dead dog reward outrage
A Palestinian mayor whose offer of a bounty for killing stray dogs caused outrage among animal-lovers has backtracked, saying he was joking. Hebron Mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh had said those who killed strays in his city could get 20 shekels ($5.8; 5.7 euros) per dog. Stills and videos were then...
BBC
Remains of US soldier Tommie Hanks identified after 72 years
The remains of a US soldier have been identified 72 years after he was killed and declared missing during the Korean War, the US government has said. Army Cpl Tommie T Hanks, then 27, was killed after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location near Anju in North Korea in 1950.
BBC
Rajiv Gandhi murder: India court orders release of convicts
The Indian Supreme Court has ordered the release of six people convicted for the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The order came after two convicts - S Nalini and RP Ravichandran - sought premature release from prison. They filed their petition after the top court freed AG...
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebration in Kherson - but war 'far from over'
Ukrainian officials have warned "the war is not over" after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, even as celebrations continue over the weekend. Cheering crowds welcomed Ukrainian troops to the city - the only regional capital taken by Moscow since February - on Friday. Similarly jubilant scenes were reported in other regions...
