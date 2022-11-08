Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Motherwell v Celtic – Team News, Match Officials, KO Time and Where to Watch
Celtic are back at Fir Park this evening, just a few weeks after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Motherwell in the League Cup quarter final tie. Ange Postecoglou will be looking for a similar high standard of performance and hopefully the same kind of result as the Celtic manager looks to finish off the two matches ahead of the break for the World Cup with strong performances and six points starting this evening before taking on Ross County – who won at Easter Road last night – at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Sands, Celtic, Maeda, Doak, Ramsay, Aberdeen, Hibs
James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who helped set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required)
BBC
Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain
Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
BBC
Conor Grant: Plymouth Argyle midfielder faces long lay-off with thigh injury
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Conor Grant could be out for between three and four months after tearing his thigh muscle in the FA Cup loss to Grimsby Town. The 27-year-old only returned in September after summer surgery on his groin but is now waiting to see if he needs an operation on his new injury having played nine times this season.
Caoimhin Kelleher the penalty shootout hero as Liverpool scrape past League One Derby
Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a pivotal role.The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.Harvey Elliott, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute along with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, scored the decisive kick as the disappointing hosts won 3-2 in the shoot-out.That it had reached that point was perhaps no surprise as...
BBC
Liverpool v Derby County: Team news
Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Derby County as part of a rotated Liverpool team. When asked about the Reds' wider selection plans, Lijnders mentioned the necessity for "freshness". “First of all, we have to say that it’s...
Yardbarker
The Battle of Fir Park: Motherwell 1 – 2 Celtic: One down, one to go
Nobody said it would be easy, did they? Alas, we got what we came for in the end at Fir Park against a very dogged and determined Motherwell side tonight. Stevie Hammell must have been hurting form that ViaPlay League Cup result a few weeks ago and it sure showed in the defending of our hosts.
SkySports
Nathan Jones: Southampton agree deal with Luton boss after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton have agreed a deal with Luton's Nathan Jones to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl as the club's new manager. Jones has agreed a long-term contract after meeting with the Premier League side on Wednesday. Southampton are understood to be paying Luton a compensation package of around £2.5m for Jones and his...
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Finn Russell included in 94% of BBC readers' teams
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start. The fly-half, originally omitted...
Southampton appoint Luton boss Nathan Jones as new manager
New Southampton gaffer Jones replaces Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was recently sacked with the club mired in a relegation battle
BBC
Jason Kerr: Wigan defender out for season with ACL injury
Wigan defender Jason Kerr will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Scottish defender limped off after conceding a penalty with a foul on Kyle Naughton at Swansea on Saturday. Scans have revealed that the damage will require surgery that will keep the...
‘This team is a good team’ – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Southampton
Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles.Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.The current Luton boss is expected to be confirmed as successor to the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl before Saturday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.Saints laboured to a 1-1 draw with the Owls in 90 minutes after James Ward-Prowse’s penalty cancelled out Josh Windass’ opener before their blushes were spared by Alex McCarthy saving from...
Yardbarker
Tipping Point – Celtic seek answers from SFA over VAR shambles
At the Celtic AGM, we were all told that Celtic were dealing with matters ‘internally’ regarding the officiating in Scottish football. The decisions that have gone against our club have been quite shocking for some time now (just around 130 years or so!) and nobody from the SFA ever answers for this.
