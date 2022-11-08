ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Bengals-Steelers game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. The game, originally set to air on NBC has been moved to CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will now be featured...
Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little. Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
