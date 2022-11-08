ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dione Richardson
4d ago

Thank You 🙏🏽 The Schools and State doesn’t CARE🤷🏽When my son was in school I didn’t have the money to pay and 1 day I told him just ask.He got his lunch asked if he could have it.The lady said NO took the tray and threw it in the trash 💔Yet no child should go hungry.

PJ
4d ago

What a good person you are. No child should go hungry. That being said it would help if all these dishonest people who don’t need their children to be on the free lunch , quit taking it. You all know who you are. You are taking food out of kids who really need the free lunch. No mean comments please as I have witnessed so many families doing this who don’t need it.

