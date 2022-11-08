Read full article on original website
Dione Richardson
4d ago
Thank You 🙏🏽 The Schools and State doesn’t CARE🤷🏽When my son was in school I didn’t have the money to pay and 1 day I told him just ask.He got his lunch asked if he could have it.The lady said NO took the tray and threw it in the trash 💔Yet no child should go hungry.
Reply
4
PJ
4d ago
What a good person you are. No child should go hungry. That being said it would help if all these dishonest people who don’t need their children to be on the free lunch , quit taking it. You all know who you are. You are taking food out of kids who really need the free lunch. No mean comments please as I have witnessed so many families doing this who don’t need it.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Related
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principle did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
kslnewsradio.com
100 Murray kids gifted holiday shopping spree
MURRAY, Utah — Ken Garff employees partnered with Reach Out Today to bring 100 Murray kids on a shopping spree to buy winter clothes Saturday morning. Jazz dancers and some Jazz player’s significant others were also there for the festivities!. In a statement from a press release, Ken...
ksl.com
More companies encourage employees to bring full selves — including religion — to work
LEHI — Father Greg McBrayer has worked for American Airlines for almost 45 years, most recently as chief flight control director. But his job changed significantly after 9/11 when he began bringing his faith to work with him. "I have been able to use that single event to bring...
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man threatens employees, leaves ‘hoax hand grenade’ on counter at Salt Lake City warehouse
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened employees and left a “hoax hand grenade” on the counter of Salt Lake City warehouse. Salt Lake City police responded at 2:25 p.m. to a warehouse...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
8-year-old boy chosen as grand marshal of Ogden’s holiday parade and gala
The honorable task of becoming the grand marshal for Ogden’s Holiday Electric Parade and Gala will be bestowed upon someone special this year.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
ksl.com
Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district
OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
ksl.com
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray Thursday evening
MURRAY — Two Spanish Fork teens who had been missing since late last Friday were found safe in Murray Thursday night. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen near 1700 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City early Thursday and were found by UTA police in Murray around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Comments / 4