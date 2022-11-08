Read full article on original website
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Clerks brace for possible recount after busy election day
The clerks for Door and Kewaunee counties were happy to see many of you head to the polls on Tuesday for the mid-term election. Door County saw an 80 percent voter turnout on Tuesday, boosted by a strong slate of federal, state, and local elections and four referendum questions. Kewaunee County saw about a 62 percent voter turn-out, with only residents in the Town of Franklin having something extra to vote for, with the Denmark School District looking to pass its own operational and capital referendum questions. Only one race is yet to be decided in Wisconsin, with just over 7,000 votes separating Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette and his Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck. A possible recount is likely weeks away, but Kewaunee County Clerk Jamie Annoye saying they are preparing for the chance it may happen.
Veterans honored in Door County at ADRC
Dozens of community members turned out to commemorate Veterans Day and honor our local veterans at the ADRC and Door County Senior Resource Center on Friday morning. Door County Assistant Veterans Benefits Specialist Robert Walsh (Ret. USCG) spoke about the importance of helping veterans deal with loneliness and letting them know services are available in the area.
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
Daily Arrest Records - November 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, November 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Appleton Voters Light It Up For Pot Referendum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – While the tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew the most attention on Election Night, a result of an Appleton referendum is hard to ignore on Wednesday. The city’s advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for adults had overwhelming support. The...
Teamwork helps save Brussels garage
A bad situation could have been worse without a collaborative effort at a garage fire early Thursday morning in the Town of Brussels. The first units were dispatched at around 4 a.m. to a residence on Country Road D in the town to the news of a fully engulfed 30 x 60 detached garage. Even though it was in the jurisdiction of Brussels-Union-Gardner, the Southern Door Fire Department out of Forestville was actually closer to the blaze. It arrived at the scene first to assist the family trying to save the garage after embers from a recently lit burn barrel ignited the structure. BUG firefighters arrived in time to assist in the efforts that had been reduced to just heavy smoke. BUG Fire Chief Curt Vandertie says the actions of the family and the Southern Door Fire Department helped keep the damage to just the outside of the garage.
Appeal for man convicted in 2000 homicide put on hold
MARINETTE (WLUK) – Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for this 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven is now on hold, as the court tries to determine who will represent Hudson. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Van Dyn Hoven, 19. She was killed while jogging in a Kaukauna park. Hudson was also sentenced to consecutive sentences after that for kidnapping, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, totaling another 70 years in prison. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions -- usually focusing on claims he was framed -- and all have failed.
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
Veterans Day celebrations planned throughout Door County
The opportunity to fully gather and celebrate Veterans Day throughout Door County will return this week after a three-year absence due to the pandemic. The Door County Veterans Office has helped organize three different events over the next few days that will honor all who have served in the military and current armed forces members. This Thursday, the Peninsula Symphonic Band will perform at the Prince of Peace Church at 7 pm with AMVETS Post 51 posting and retiring the colors. On Friday, the ADRC in Sturgeon Bay will host a Veterans Day program at 11 am that will include a speech by Door County Assistant Veterans Benefits Specialist Robert Walsh (Ret. USCG) along with a Rifle Salute by the AMVETS and patriotic music by Ken Pollock. Door County Veterans Service Officer Beth Van Oss will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day celebration at Gibraltar High School at 10 am on Friday, with the Gibraltar High School Band performing. She shares her anticipated message for the students, community, and veterans in attendance.
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
Hearing delayed in deadly crash as teen looks for attorney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street appeared in court Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
Green Bay Police Department seeking public’s help identifying vehicle, passengers involved in a September shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are currently requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the vehicle and passengers who were allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in September. According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, the vehicle officers...
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
Pedestrian hit by car in parking lot
Making sure you check your mirrors when backing out is the lesson learned from a potentially scary situation in a Sturgeon Bay parking lot. According to a Sturgeon Bay Police Department report, Trudy Cox of Sister Bay was walking through the parking lot at Walgreens in Sturgeon Bay at around 12:40 p.m. when she was backed into by a vehicle and eventually pinned between another. Barbara Ann Buckingham of Egg Harbor stopped backing up when she heard Cox pounding on her back window. Buckingham told the responding officer she was distracted by her handicapped parking tag. Cox was not transported to a hospital to have her possible injuries treated, and neither person received a citation.
