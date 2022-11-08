Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
ascopost.com
Addition of Brentuximab Vedotin to Chemotherapy in Pediatric High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
As reported in The New England Journal of Medicine by Castellino et al, the phase III Children’s Oncology Group (COG) AHOD1331 trial showed improved event-free survival with brentuximab vedotin plus chemotherapy vs standard chemotherapy in previously untreated pediatric patients with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. Study Details. In the open-label multicenter...
ascopost.com
Some Head and Neck Cancer Survivors May Be at Greater Risk for Long-Term Gastrostomy Tube Use
A small subset of patients who have undergone treatment for head and neck cancer may require a gastrostomy tube many years into survivorship, according to a new study published by Galloway et al in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, and Physics. The findings were also presented at the 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting (Abstract 282).
ascopost.com
Shorter Course of Hypofractionated Radiation Therapy Yields Comparable Results to Conventional Radiotherapy for Patients With Nonmetastatic Soft-Tissue Sarcoma
Patients with nonmetastatic soft-tissue sarcoma who need preoperative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment for 3 weeks instead of 5 weeks, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to a new study published by Guadagnolo et al in The Lancet Oncology.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
ascopost.com
Lisocabtagene Maraleucel Improves Event-Free Survival in Second-Line Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory LBCL
As reported in The Lancet by Manali Kamdar, MD, of the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, and colleagues, an interim analysis of the phase III TRANSFORM trial has shown significantly improved event-free survival with second-line lisocabtagene maraleucel vs standard-of-care salvage immunochemotherapy followed by autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).1.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Cemiplimab-rwlc in Combination With Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for NSCLC
On November 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations. Study 16113. Efficacy was evaluated in Study 16113 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03409614),...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
ascopost.com
Phase I Trial Shows Experimental Mini-Protein May Be Able to Inhibit the Cancer-Driving MYC Gene
Researchers have found that a new drug may be able to target—and for the first time, inhibit—the function of the MYC gene. Until now, no other drug has been able to do this safely and effectively, according to findings from a phase I clinical trial published by Garralda et al in the European Journal of Cancer.
ascopost.com
Association of FLT3-ITD Measurable Residual Disease With Outcomes in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Grob et al found that next-generation sequencing detection of FLT3-internal tandem duplication (FLT3-ITD) measurable residual disease (MRD) in complete remission was associated with markedly increased risk of relapse and poorer overall survival in newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Adcetris Plus Chemotherapy for Children With High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
The Food and Drug Administration approved Adcetris plus chemotherapy for pediatric patients with classical high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of children aged 2 years and older with high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma that has not previously been treated.
science.org
Interleukin-2–based therapies in cancer
Molecular insights into the mechanism of beneficial and adverse effects of interleukin-2 (IL-2) have resulted in the development of improved IL-2 formulations with IL-2 receptor bias and tissue-targeting properties. Several of these compounds are currently in clinical development and are ushering IL-2 therapy into the current era of cancer immunotherapy.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imjudo With Imfinzi and Chemo for Metastatic NSCLC Without Certain Genetic Mutations
Imjudo, Imfinzi and chemotherapy improved overall and progression-free survival in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genomic tumor aberrations.
curetoday.com
Advances in Cancer Imaging Lead to Earlier Treatment
Many people know of only two states of cancer: local (in one part of the body) or metastatic (when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body). However, there is another state of disease that is somewhere in the middle, a state that is featured in this issue of CURE®.
Libtayo Immunotherapy OK’d for More Lung Cancer Patients
On November 8, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its approval of the checkpoint inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to include a broader group of people with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new indication covers NSCLC patients who do not have mutations that would make them eligible for targeted therapies, regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression.
MedicalXpress
Tumor hyaluronan as a novel biomarker in non-small cell lung cancer: A retrospective study
Hyaluronan (HA) accumulation is associated with tumorigenesis and aggressive tumor behavior. In a new study, researchers Jun Gong, Michelle Guan, Haesoo Kim, Natalie Moshayedi, Sejal Mehta, Galen Cook-Wiens, Brent K. Larson, Jenny Zhou, Rishi Patel, Isaac Lapite, Veronica R. Placencio-Hickok, Richard Tuli, Ronald B. Natale, and Andrew E. Hendifar from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center investigated the biomarker potential of HA in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
