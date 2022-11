EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a 90-47 win over Seattle. The Ducks also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers. Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks with 14 points. Isahi had 15 points and Rogers 10...

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO