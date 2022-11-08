ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: Election Night live from CBS47

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – YourCentralValley.com is your home for the latest election numbers. After months of campaigning, Tuesday is finally election day. The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. and as the results are coming in you can watch our live CBS47 Election Night show which starts at 9:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

First Statewide and Local General Election Results

November 9, 2022 – In the earliest predictions of the local elections the three Clovis City Council seats and two open Clovis Unified Governing School Board Seats seem to have victors. According to the Fresno County County Clerk and Registrar of Voters webpage, Clovis City Council Incumbent Drew Bessinger...
CLOVIS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race

As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno Saying ‘No’ to Local Taxes

It appears voters in the city and county of Fresno have just said no to taxes. Three tax measures appear to be going down to defeat, as of Fresno County election numbers updated at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. All precincts have reported, but mail-in ballots can still be received for up to seven days.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns

Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?

Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
thesungazette.com

Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD

TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Turning students into engaged citizens

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Civic education is not just about teaching government, but showing young people how to become informed engaged citizens. Many will tell you they don’t think they have a voice. A non-profit group is not only listening to young people but showing them how to...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the new president of Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event

The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition.  No other information has been released […]
KINGSBURG, CA

