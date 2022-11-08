Read full article on original website
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skies
We hit Tahoe Joe's Monday night and it was a hit
3 Great Steakhouses in California
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: Election Night live from CBS47
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – YourCentralValley.com is your home for the latest election numbers. After months of campaigning, Tuesday is finally election day. The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. and as the results are coming in you can watch our live CBS47 Election Night show which starts at 9:00 p.m.
clovisroundup.com
First Statewide and Local General Election Results
November 9, 2022 – In the earliest predictions of the local elections the three Clovis City Council seats and two open Clovis Unified Governing School Board Seats seem to have victors. According to the Fresno County County Clerk and Registrar of Voters webpage, Clovis City Council Incumbent Drew Bessinger...
Los Baños Enterprise
Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race
As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
2 key house seats still up for grabs in Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Results continue to come in on a pair of key congressional races in the Central Valley. In District 13, the wait is in for results in the battle between Republican John Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray. In District 22, it’s Democrat Rudy Salas up against David Valadao. According to Fresno […]
abc10.com
Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
sjvsun.com
Wamhoff captures Madera Supervisor seat in landslide. Foothills seat too close to call.
Madera County voters are closer to knowing who will fill the pair of open seats on the Board of Supervisors this winter. Jordan Wamhoff appears to be running away with the District 1 race, leading Andy Wheeler by a 57.59-41.67 percent margin. The large percentage lead, however, doesn’t quite translate...
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
GV Wire
Fresno Saying ‘No’ to Local Taxes
It appears voters in the city and county of Fresno have just said no to taxes. Three tax measures appear to be going down to defeat, as of Fresno County election numbers updated at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. All precincts have reported, but mail-in ballots can still be received for up to seven days.
Hanford Sentinel
Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns
Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
GV Wire
Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?
Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County after winning 2nd term
The newly re-elected California Governor participated in building and planting a community garden in West Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD
TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Turning students into engaged citizens
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Civic education is not just about teaching government, but showing young people how to become informed engaged citizens. Many will tell you they don’t think they have a voice. A non-profit group is not only listening to young people but showing them how to...
This is the new president of Clovis Community College
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
Thousands of Central California residents without power amid storms
Thousands of Valley residents are without power Tuesday as storms continue to hit the area.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
