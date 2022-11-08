Read full article on original website
Democrats hold Senate majority — and the House is still in play
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a get out the vote campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) Four full days after Election Day, the improbable 2022 midterms have reached their penultimate chapter in dramatic fashion, with confirmation that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. Less than three hours before the polls opened on Election Day last week there was a total eclipse of […] The post Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
