Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
WDIO-TV

GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Chronicle

In Washington, Incumbent Members of Congress Almost Never Lose — Will 2022 Be Different?

It's been more than two decades since a member of Congress lost a race for reelection in Washington. This year, one incumbent has already lost. And two more could be at risk. As campaigns in Washington enter the final stretch before Election Day, voters will help determine the nation's path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
CBS Minnesota

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection

MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen beat Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election

Election 2022 Maryland Results Explore more election results. Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen defeated Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate race. Van Hollen, first elected in 2016, won his second term. He served on the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and Budget during his first-term.
