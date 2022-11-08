Read full article on original website
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
GOP inches toward control of House, but a narrow majority would make things harder for McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is still favored to become the next House speaker, but his possible majority looks much smaller than expected.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
WDIO-TV
GOP’s Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney,...
U.S. Capitol police chief: attack on Pelosi's husband bolsters case for more security
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The attack on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband highlights the need for more money to protect lawmakers in a bitterly divided political climate, the head of the Capitol Police said on Tuesday.
With Republicans Poised To Take Congress, D.C. Could Face ‘Special Danger’
Just over two years ago local officials, activists, and many residents cheered as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic bill to admit D.C. to the union as the 51st state. But by next year, they may well be fending off attempts to repeal the city’s ability to govern itself.
‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office
Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Washington Examiner
'You don't replace your mom': Murray moves to hold off stiff challenge from Smiley in Washington Senate race
LAKEWOOD, Washington — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) doesn’t look like a beleaguered Democrat about to get washed away by Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley and the red wave building across the country. Her supporters are another matter. As Murray and other prominent Washington state Democrats rallied the more than...
NBC Washington
Incumbent Virginia Democrats Spanberger, Wexton Win Third Terms in House Districts 7, 10
Incumbents Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger, both Democrats, held onto their seats in their respective U.S. House races against Republican challengers in Northern Virginia, NBC News projected. In Virginia's House District 10, Wexton defeated Hung Cao, and in House District 7, Spanberger won against Yesli Vega, NBC News projected. The...
Chronicle
In Washington, Incumbent Members of Congress Almost Never Lose — Will 2022 Be Different?
It's been more than two decades since a member of Congress lost a race for reelection in Washington. This year, one incumbent has already lost. And two more could be at risk. As campaigns in Washington enter the final stretch before Election Day, voters will help determine the nation's path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar wins 5th Congressional District reelection
MINNEAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has won a third term representing Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cicely Davis. The Democratic congresswoman, one of the most visible figures on the political left, has led the Fifth District since 2019. The district - one of the most Democratic in the country, and the most Democratic in Minnesota - includes Minneapolis and 14 surrounding suburbs.
Opelika-Auburn News
7 Republican Congressional hopefuls are known to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6th
They now want a seat in the very Congress they attempted to violently prevent from certifying the 2020 election. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen beat Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Election 2022 Maryland Results Explore more election results. Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen defeated Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate race. Van Hollen, first elected in 2016, won his second term. He served on the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and Budget during his first-term.
