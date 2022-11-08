ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

QU Begins NCAA Tournament Play at Penn State

Quinnipiac (15-2-1, 9-1-0 MAAC) at Penn State (13-4-2, 5-3-2 BIG) UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Quinnipiac women's soccer is set to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, traveling to Penn State for a 1:00 PM opening round matchup on Sunday, Nov. 13. The top-seeded Bobcats...
Bobcats Head to CCSU Sunday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball is set for its third road contest in a row on Sunday, making the short trip to Central Connecticut State to continue the non-conference schedule. The Bobcats are 2-0 to begin the new season, defeating both Rhode Island and Stonehill on the...
Bobcats Sweep Saint Peter's Behind Gunes' Double-Double

HAMDEN, Conn. – Aryanah Diaz led the Bobcats with 13 kills, as the Quinnipiac volleyball team downed Saint Peter's in straight sets at home inside of Burt Kahn Gym on Saturday afternoon. Nicole Legg totaled nine kills, three digs and three blocks, Damla Gunes recorded 28 assists and 11...
Bobcats Host MAAC Title Match Sunday in Hamden

Quinnipiac (12-4-3, 6-2-2 MAAC) vs. Iona (7-4-5, 5-1-4 MAAC) HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer sets its sights on the 2022 league title contest, as the No. 1 Bobcats will play host to No. 2 Iona on Sunday in Hamden. Quinnipiac will make its fifth MAAC title match appearance...
Bobcats Close Regular Season with Home Matches vs. Saint Peter's and Rider

Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-14, 8-8 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-28, 1-15 MAAC) Burt Kahn Gym | Hamden, Conn. Burt Kahn Gym | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac volleyball team wraps up its regular season this weekend, as the Bobcats play host to Saint Peter's on Saturday, before welcoming Rider to Hamden on Sunday for Senior Day. Both contests are slated for 1 p.m. start times with Sunday's Senior Day celebration set to start prior to the match.
