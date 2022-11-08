ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction

There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes important step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Packers

One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

