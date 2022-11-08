Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys Fans Won't Be Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Prediction
There's a lot of chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly joining the Dallas Cowboys, but Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. On "Undisputed" this morning, Sharpe said he gives the Cowboys a "10%" chance of signing Beckham. One of the main reasons why Sharpe is skeptical of the potential pairing is the talk that there will be a "bidding war" to land Beckham.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers
The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Will Be "One And Done" In Playoffs
More than half of the NFL is still firmly in the playoff race at the midpoint of this season. But for FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, there's one division leader that he can see going one-and-done come playoff time. On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd made the case that the...
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Award Show Performance
Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the 56th Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday night with Luke Bryan. Throughout the CMA Awards show, Peyton took a few shots at his brother Eli. He even brought out Zeb Ross to dance to "Rocky Top." Bryan wasn't a fan of that move because...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes important step toward returning for Week 10 vs. Packers
One small step in the recovery of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could mean a giant leap toward his return in week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams were all able to return to practice Wednesday just days before McCarthy is set to take on his former team, according to a tweet from Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Controversial Opinion
The NFC East currently boasts three teams that are at least four games above .500, with the Philadelphia Eagles standing tall as the only remaining unbeaten team. But if you ask Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, it won't be the Eagles representing the division in the Super Bowl.
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
6 must-know things about Cowboys' Week 10 foe, slumping Green Bay Packers
The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely...
