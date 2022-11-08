Read full article on original website
Hornets' Cody Martin out approximately six weeks after knee procedure
Martin had been on the shelf since the team’s regular season opener, having played just a single minute in that game. Although his injury was being referred to as left quad soreness, Martin missed all but one preseason game while recovering from left knee tendiopathy and head coach Steve Clifford mentioned that knee after the veteran went down in the opener.
Pistons' Cade Cunningham to miss time with shin issue
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games due to soreness in his left shin, the Pistons announced in an email. Cunningham’s condition will be re-evaluated in a week. The second-year guard won’t play in Saturday night’s game against Boston, Monday’s contest against Toronto and the...
Pacers' Daniel Theis out indefinitely following knee surgery
Veteran Pacers reserve center Daniel Theis will be sidelined for the indefinite future, the team has announced in a press release. Theis was dealing with recurring right knee soreness, which Indiana addressed surgically. The Pacers noted in their statement that Theis’ “status will be updated as appropriate.”. This...
Veteran forward Kenneth Faried joins Spurs' G League affiliate
Free-agent power forward Kenneth Faried has inked a deal to join the Austin Spurs, the team announced Saturday. Austin adds that Faried will be able to suit up for the club Saturday night in its road game against the Lakeland Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.
Danny Ainge 'pleasantly surprised' by Jazz’s hot start
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is “pleasantly surprised” by how his new-look team has performed so far this season, he tells Chris Mannix of SI.com. As Ainge explains, he knew there was talent on the roster but didn’t necessarily expect all the pieces to click right away. “Not...
Rockets send first round pick TyTy Washington to G-League
Rockets rookie first-round pick TyTy Washington has been sent to Houston’s NBAGL affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, as he continues to rehabilitate from his sprained left knee, per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. “I’m excited,” Washington, the No. 29 pick out of Kentucky this summer, said. “I...
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely
Raptors big man Precious Achiuwa suffered partial ligament tears in his right ankle, the team announced. According to Toronto, Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and has been ruled out indefinitely. The 23-year-old underwent an MRI Wednesday night after Toronto’s win over Houston, which confirmed...
Magic’s Markelle Fultz hopes to return in 3-4 weeks
Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has yet to play in the 2022/23 season after fracturing his left big toe just before training camp started in late September. The Magic guard still has some hurdles to clear before returning to action, but he’s pain-free and hopes to return to action in the next three-to-four weeks, reports Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel (subscriber link).
Donovan Mitchell speaks on fit with Cavs, his offseason and his relationship with Gobert
Even after dropping back-to-back games, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league in the early portion of the 2022/23 season, holding an 8-3 record and the NBA’s second-best net rating. Three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is the primary reason for Cleveland’s success, averaging career highs of 31.9 points and 5.8 assists on a career-best shooting line of .514/.448/.862 in 10 games (39.2 minutes per contest).
Hornets' LaMelo Ball upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game
Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who has been sidelined for the entire regular season so far due to a left ankle sprain, is being upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game in Miami, league sources tell Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. The Hornets have since confirmed Ball’s new designation.
Kyle Kuzma on season-high 36 points win: 'I just try to live in the moment'
The Wizards played perhaps their best game of the season on Thursday night vs. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, winning 113-105 despite missing stars Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain). The team’s success on offense could largely be attributed to Kyle Kuzma, who was...
LeBron James suffers left groin injury
Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers in the fourth quarter and didn’t return due to what the team referred to as left leg soreness. As Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports, James said after the game that it was a groin issue, explaining that he felt a “little spasm or strain in my groin” while posting up Clippers forward Paul George.
Report: Knicks' Quentin Grimes not expected to need surgery after foot injury
After feeling some foot soreness following the Knicks‘ 106-104 win over the Sixers, starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes was rested for the team’s subsequent two contests out of an abundance of caution, per Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Katz tweets that head coach Tom Thibodeau indicates that Grimes was a full participant in the club’s team practice on Thursday with no restrictions.
NBPA, Adam Silver, Nets comment on Kyrie Irving's status
Kyrie Irving, who has been suspended for the Nets' last four games after sharing antisemitic content, has met with the team, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association on “several occasions” in recent days, the NBPA told players in an email obtained by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane fined $15K by NBA
Third-year wing Desmond Bane has been fined $15K for kicking the ball into the stands late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies‘ loss to the Celtics on Monday, the NBA announced (via Twitter). The 30th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Bane has been one of the best...
Should the Knicks pursue Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
The Knicks weren’t willing to part with a major portion of their draft assets to land Donovan Mitchell, but Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be worth the gamble, writes Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post. New York fans will get to see the talented guard in person Sunday afternoon when Oklahoma City comes to Madison Square Garden.
Pistons could flip Bojan Bogdanovic for value at trade deadline
When the Pistons unexpectedly beat out rival suitors to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in September, some executives around the NBA viewed it as a signal that Detroit was accelerating its timeline and making a push for the play-in tournament, writes Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. However, it’s unclear if the Pistons are ready to take that step forward, having gotten off to a 3-9 start this season.
Jason Kidd is worried about Luka Doncic
Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.
Blazers' Josh Hart proving his value to team after last season's trade
The Trail Blazers faced some criticism last winter for not receiving more in return when they traded CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. to New Orleans, but they certainly haven’t been disappointed by what they’ve gotten from Josh Hart, one of the key pieces in that deal. A...
No. 15 Auburn looks for improved post play vs. Bulls
Guards Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson are among the country's best backcourts, but if the 15th-ranked Tigers are going to make a run at another SEC regular-season title, their post play will need to develop as the season progresses. Enter forwards Johni Broome and Yohan Traore and center Dylan...
