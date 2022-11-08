ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hornets' Cody Martin out approximately six weeks after knee procedure

Martin had been on the shelf since the team’s regular season opener, having played just a single minute in that game. Although his injury was being referred to as left quad soreness, Martin missed all but one preseason game while recovering from left knee tendiopathy and head coach Steve Clifford mentioned that knee after the veteran went down in the opener.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pistons' Cade Cunningham to miss time with shin issue

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the next four games due to soreness in his left shin, the Pistons announced in an email. Cunningham’s condition will be re-evaluated in a week. The second-year guard won’t play in Saturday night’s game against Boston, Monday’s contest against Toronto and the...
DETROIT, MI
Pacers' Daniel Theis out indefinitely following knee surgery

Veteran Pacers reserve center Daniel Theis will be sidelined for the indefinite future, the team has announced in a press release. Theis was dealing with recurring right knee soreness, which Indiana addressed surgically. The Pacers noted in their statement that Theis’ “status will be updated as appropriate.”. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rockets send first round pick TyTy Washington to G-League

Rockets rookie first-round pick TyTy Washington has been sent to Houston’s NBAGL affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, as he continues to rehabilitate from his sprained left knee, per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. “I’m excited,” Washington, the No. 29 pick out of Kentucky this summer, said. “I...
HOUSTON, TX
Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

Raptors big man Precious Achiuwa suffered partial ligament tears in his right ankle, the team announced. According to Toronto, Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and has been ruled out indefinitely. The 23-year-old underwent an MRI Wednesday night after Toronto’s win over Houston, which confirmed...
Magic’s Markelle Fultz hopes to return in 3-4 weeks

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz has yet to play in the 2022/23 season after fracturing his left big toe just before training camp started in late September. The Magic guard still has some hurdles to clear before returning to action, but he’s pain-free and hopes to return to action in the next three-to-four weeks, reports Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel (subscriber link).
ORLANDO, FL
Donovan Mitchell speaks on fit with Cavs, his offseason and his relationship with Gobert

Even after dropping back-to-back games, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the league in the early portion of the 2022/23 season, holding an 8-3 record and the NBA’s second-best net rating. Three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is the primary reason for Cleveland’s success, averaging career highs of 31.9 points and 5.8 assists on a career-best shooting line of .514/.448/.862 in 10 games (39.2 minutes per contest).
CLEVELAND, OH
LeBron James suffers left groin injury

Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers in the fourth quarter and didn’t return due to what the team referred to as left leg soreness. As Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports, James said after the game that it was a groin issue, explaining that he felt a “little spasm or strain in my groin” while posting up Clippers forward Paul George.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Report: Knicks' Quentin Grimes not expected to need surgery after foot injury

After feeling some foot soreness following the Knicks‘ 106-104 win over the Sixers, starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes was rested for the team’s subsequent two contests out of an abundance of caution, per Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Katz tweets that head coach Tom Thibodeau indicates that Grimes was a full participant in the club’s team practice on Thursday with no restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBPA, Adam Silver, Nets comment on Kyrie Irving's status

Kyrie Irving, who has been suspended for the Nets' last four games after sharing antisemitic content, has met with the team, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association on “several occasions” in recent days, the NBPA told players in an email obtained by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
BROOKLYN, NY
Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane fined $15K by NBA

Third-year wing Desmond Bane has been fined $15K for kicking the ball into the stands late in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies‘ loss to the Celtics on Monday, the NBA announced (via Twitter). The 30th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Bane has been one of the best...
MEMPHIS, TN
Should the Knicks pursue Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

The Knicks weren’t willing to part with a major portion of their draft assets to land Donovan Mitchell, but Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be worth the gamble, writes Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post. New York fans will get to see the talented guard in person Sunday afternoon when Oklahoma City comes to Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pistons could flip Bojan Bogdanovic for value at trade deadline

When the Pistons unexpectedly beat out rival suitors to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in September, some executives around the NBA viewed it as a signal that Detroit was accelerating its timeline and making a push for the play-in tournament, writes Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. However, it’s unclear if the Pistons are ready to take that step forward, having gotten off to a 3-9 start this season.
DETROIT, MI
Jason Kidd is worried about Luka Doncic

Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.
DALLAS, TX
No. 15 Auburn looks for improved post play vs. Bulls

Guards Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson are among the country's best backcourts, but if the 15th-ranked Tigers are going to make a run at another SEC regular-season title, their post play will need to develop as the season progresses. Enter forwards Johni Broome and Yohan Traore and center Dylan...
AUBURN, AL
