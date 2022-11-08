Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.

