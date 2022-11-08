Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
‘Bee’hind the scenes: Iowan prepares bees for winter
GILBERT, Iowa (KCCI) -Jamie Beyer has worked with bees for seven years, KCCI’s Zane Satre reported. “To me, it’s all about seeing nature up close and personal,” Beyer said. During warmer months, he harvests an average of 50 pounds of honey from each of his several dozen...
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
KCRG.com
Mount Vernon buckles down on defense, advances to 3A state finals
The Salvation Army bells will now ringing outside Waterloo stores as it kicks off its iconic Red Kettle Campaign. Students who attend UIU full-time in Fayette will pay 19 thousand dollars per year instead of the current tuition which is more than 33 thousand dollars a year.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KCRG.com
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
KCRG.com
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa labor leaders and the head of the Iowa National Guard say Union Pacific may be violating a state law by denying Veterans Day holiday requests for veterans. The President of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, Charlie Wishman, said Union Pacific notified employees Wednesday...
KCRG.com
Czinano, Clark help No. 4 Iowa defeat Drake 92-86 in OT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday. Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in overtime as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.
KCRG.com
At least two dead after Hurricane Nicole strikes Florida's east coast as Category 1 storm
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
KCRG.com
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One member of the anti-human trafficking group, Chains Interrupted, said changes to the justice system were needed for people who have experienced severe trauma. This comes after 18-year-old Pieper Lewis left the women’s facility where she was serving her probation. Pieper Lewis was charged with...
KCRG.com
Kunc, Osummiyi spark Iowa State’s 80-43 win over NC A&T
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T. Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones took a 39-16 lead. It was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
Comments / 0