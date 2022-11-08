Read full article on original website
Related
Well this is awkward: Boston Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins
The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
Yardbarker
Flames Shopping For Scoring Winger: Keep An Eye on Blues Trade
Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Calgary Flames — losers of seven-straight games — are in the market for a scoring winger. The Flames have had real trouble scoring goals with the new roster they assembled over the summer, but the expectation was this new-look Flames team would compete and potentially win the Pacific Division. So far, things have not gone according to plan and there are already rumblings that there might be issues in the room.
Comments / 0