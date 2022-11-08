Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Calgary Flames — losers of seven-straight games — are in the market for a scoring winger. The Flames have had real trouble scoring goals with the new roster they assembled over the summer, but the expectation was this new-look Flames team would compete and potentially win the Pacific Division. So far, things have not gone according to plan and there are already rumblings that there might be issues in the room.

