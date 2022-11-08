Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
James Marsters remembers when he realised Dragon Ball movie would flop
There are several big-budget live-action versions of anime series including Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece on the way at Netflix, and there have been a few successful anime movie adaptations recently, such Detective Pikachu and Alita: Battle Angel. But live-action anime adaptations have not generally been covered in glory, with plenty of misfires along the way. One such disaster was 2009’s Dragonball Evolution starring James Marsters, best-known for playing Spike in the Buffy series.
Harry Potter fans are struggling with Imelda Staunton in The Crown
The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
The best Star Wars bounty hunters
Who are the best Star Wars bounty hunters? The collection of bounty hunters seen throughout the many Star Wars movies and Star Wars series are, it’s safe to say, an eclectic bunch. They make up some of the most interesting Star Wars characters of all, with their complex backstories...
James Gunn wants to hear your DC movie ideas
Hey you! Yes, you. The new head of the DC movie universe wants to hear your ideas for a superhero movie. James Gunn, the writer and director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies and The Suicide Squad DC action movie was recently appointed to positions of co-chairman and co-CEO for DC studios – essentially making him the Kevin Feige of DC.
New Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movie has just got a huge update
Avatar: The Last Bender probably holds the record for the best TV series with the worst movie adaptation. That’s set to change with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender anime movies, the first of which just got a major update. Avatar: The Last Airbender was a hugely popular kids...
Star Wars: who is Anakin’s father?
Who is Anakin’s father in Star Wars? The Star Wars movies may have produced the iconic line “I am your father” for Darth Vader to reveal to Luke Skywalker, but the man behind the mask surely has a father too, right?. While Luke may be the most...
Steven Spielberg slams the decision making behind Dune movie release
Steven Spielberg, one of the best directors of all time, has criticised the way that movies were released during the pandemic. During the height of the pandemic, in many areas cinemas were completely shut down. Instead, movies were released on streaming services or delayed. Due to this, many streaming services...
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
The Witcher: why is Geralt special?
Why is Geralt special? The fantasy series The Witcher is one of streaming service Netflix’s most successful TV series. Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia (for now, at least. The actor is swapping with Liam Hemsworth for season 4 onwards), it follows the Butcher of Blavikan as his destiny becomes intertwined with that of Ciri, the Princess of Cintra, after the attack from the Nilfgaardian Empire.
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
This classic George Clooney movie is getting a TV remake
A classic George Clooney drama movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, is being made into a new TV series. Clooney is known all across the world for his career as an actor, having played a part in thriller movies, romance movies, and science fiction movies. He’s one of the most bankable movie stars in the business, but he’s also a talented director.
Wakanda Forever: who does Michaela Coel play in Black Panther 2?
Who does Michaela Coel play in Black Panther 2? Of all the exciting additions to the Black Panther cast, one of the most-hyped is Michaela Coel, an actor, and screenwriter who received high acclaim after writing and starring in BBC drama series, I May Destroy You. On the red carpet...
Andor creator didn’t know about certain Star Wars Easter eggs
Andor has won so much praise primarily because it doesn’t feel like other Star Wars series or movies, and hasn’t been as obsessive about shoe-horning in cameos and references, or fretting over canon as much as some of the other Disney Plus fare. Writers Tony Gilroy, his brother Dan and Beau Willimon don’t actually know that much Star Wars lore – to the extent that the production designers have sneaked things in without them noticing.
Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour
We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case. Speaking to...
Black Panther 2: why does Namor want to kill Ironheart?
Why does Namor want to kill Ironheart in Black Panther 2? Namor the Sub-Mariner is the main villain in Wakanda Forever, and one of his primary motivations in Black Panther 2 seems to be killing Riri Williams, the talented MIT student otherwise known as Ironheart. The connection between Ironheart and...
House of the Dragons: why did the Targaryens leave Valyria
Why did the Targaryens leave Valyria? Every Game of Thrones fan worth their salt knows how the Targaryens conquered Westeros and forged the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon the Conqueror and his sister wives used the power of their dragons Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes to either cow or batter the lords of the land into submission.
Kevin Conroy’s 9/11 story proves why he was the greatest Batman
The sad news has just broken that reportedly, Batman actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. Tributes and anecdotes regarding the beloved voice actor are sure to come pouring in, and some are already being shared on social media. One is a video clip of Conroy telling a story that takes place in Manhattan, in the first few days after 9/11.
Studio Ghibli working on Star Wars project with Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli, one of most famed and beloved anime movie studios in the world, is working on something Star Wars-related. A teaser was revealed on Twitter that simply had Ghibli’s logo alongside Lucasfilm’s, a simply video that’s enough to set speculation rampant. We don’t know what form...
