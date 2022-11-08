Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced charges against a man in connection to a “broad threat to synagogues” across New Jersey identified last week. Authorities identified the individual as Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, and said he was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO