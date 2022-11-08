Read full article on original website
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars Retires From Touring With Band
The 71-year-old musician has suffered for decades from a severe form of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Said She Spent Her Childhood Watching Her Dad Recover From The Beatles
The Beatles broke up in 1970. Paul McCartney's daughter said she spent her childhood watching her father deal with the band's break up.
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
Cher, 76, Insists Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, Treats Her 'Like A Queen': 'We're Happy'
She believes in love — no matter the age gap! Just days after OK! reported on Cher and music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards' romantic outing, the iconic singer confirmed the two are indeed in a relationship. On Sunday, November 6, the star simply posted a photo of her new...
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Bob Dylan’s Complicated Dinner Order is Hard to Say in 1 Breath
Bob Dylan takes many of his meals on the road, but that doesn't mean his order isn't complicated. He once shared what he wanted for dinner.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
