Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...

