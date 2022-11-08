ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

First-time homebuyers are being shut out of the market like never before

If you bought your first home during the past year, consider yourself one of the fortunate few. Skyrocketing home prices and climbing interest rates pushed the share of first-time homebuyers to an all-time low, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. And those first-time buyers were the oldest they have ever been, as the growing lack of affordability forced people to wait longer to reach life milestones like buying a home.
Tyla

Woman bought nothing for an entire year and it changed her life

The ongoing cost of living crisis has got us thinking of ways that we can cut back to save, but few of us would consider buying nothing for a whole year. But this is exactly what personal financial journalist Michelle McGagh did back in 2015, and her story is being resurfaced as many fear for their futures amid soaring inflation.
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
MarketRealist

Should You Buy a House Now or Wait? Dave Ramsey Weighs In

Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in over 20 years, and everywhere you turn, there’s talk about the inevitable burst of a housing bubble that has been growing over the past few years since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. The housing market has cooled...
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
TheStreet

If You Think You’re Not Eligible for a New Mortgage, Think Again

With the average 30-year fixed-income mortgage interest rate standing at 7.5% (up 3.88% on a year-to-year basis) and home prices still relatively high compared to historic norms, demand for new mortgages is waning. That’s a problem for mortgage lenders looking for qualified buyers to sign on the dotted line. After...
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
heckhome.com

Things To Know Before You Buy a Home

Buying a home is a big investment. Whether it’s your first home or you’ve bought and sold one before, the process can be overwhelming. Some markets are hot, and homes are off the market the instant they go on. Other markets have inventory that won’t move because it has fixer-uppers that look like gut jobs instead. All of this can be scary and intimidating especially if you’ve never been through the process before. Here are some things to know so that you can make smart decisions as you go:
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

The real estate slowdown is getting real

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the real estate slowdown hits proptech, crypto arbitrage, and JPMorgan Chase’s blockchain test. You’ve heard of checking accounts: How about a blue-check account? Elon Musk’s plan to charge users for verification has at least one fan: former Twitter COO Anthony Noto, who offered to cover SoFi customers’ $8 monthly fees. The thing is, $96 a year to attract or retain a customer isn’t that much when you consider that SoFi spent $19.5 million on “member incentives” last year, more than it spent on direct advertising. The only thing I wondered was whether it seemed a bit vulturous to be making the pitch as layoffs loomed over Noto’s former colleagues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy