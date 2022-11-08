Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County has cleared half of huge rape kit backlog
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Big things are happening in a small room on the 16th floor of a Birmingham office building. A trio of investigators is quickly eliminating a formerly 4,000 untested rape kit backlog. "It makes me feel great. I think that is a huge success not only for...
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
Man fatally wounded during shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at approximately 12:46 a.m. According to the BPD, 0fficers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O. At approximately 12:46 a.m.; officers received a […]
WSFA
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
WSFA
Jemison PD: Drugs, handguns, nearly $2K recovered while conducting search warrant
CHILTION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Jemison Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of County Road 135 to conduct a welfare check. Once at the residence, officers discovered evidence of illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted.
wbrc.com
Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 27-year-old man was identified as the body found in a burning mobile home on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sebedeo Mendez Nunez, of Bessemer, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the […]
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
wbrc.com
Family speaks out four months after devastating crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed. You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59. Kara Martin...
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
