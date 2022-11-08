ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Remains of missing Columbiana man discovered in Calera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The remains of a Columbiana man who was reported missing almost four years ago, were discovered in Calera Thursday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing on December 31, 2018. The 2015 GMC Terrain he was last seen driving was located unattended on County Road 16 between County Road 22 and Spring Creek Road in Calera.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medial Care to open new clinic in Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Alabaster will soon have a new source for primary healthcare when Cahaba Medical Care opens a new clinic in Alabaster later this month. “We are honored to have been invited to be a part of Shelby County,” said Dr. John B. Waits, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. “You can expect quality comprehensive, compassionate care for everyone in your family at Cahaba Medical Care.”
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Family speaks out four months after devastating crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed. You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59. Kara Martin...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE  — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
PELL CITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges

Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
MILLBROOK, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL

Community Policy