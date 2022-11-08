ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish Coffee Recipe With Jameson Irish Whiskey: Outsider Whiskey Cocktails

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago
photo by Outsider

Looking to kick-start your morning? Buzz into brunch? Or cap a late night? Irish coffee is the answer. The loaded coffee is an anytime-favorite, but hits just a little harder during the fall and winter when you need a whiskey warm-me-up.

While the four-ingredient cocktail is relatively simple to concoct, it’s the quality of the ingredients that elevate this drink from good to great. Let’s be great today. Let’s get mixing.

Ingredients: Irish Coffee

  • 2 oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 5 oz. Outsider Dark Roast Coffee
  • 4 oz. heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tsp. sugar
Four simple ingredients: Irish Whiskey, coffee, sugar, and heavy cream.

If you’re making Irish coffee, you’ve got to use Irish Whiskey. Ok, you don’t have to, but come on, get in the spirit of the tasty cocktail. Jameson, Bushmills, and Tullamore Dew are all solid Irish Whiskey options—and readily available at most liquor stores.

On the coffee front, we recommend a dark roast, since we’re diluting the coffee with additional ingredients. But feel free to use your favorite blend or roast. We’re using Outsider’s Dark Roast, which is a Honduras/Colombia blend. And, we’re brewing our coffee in a French press today because we love a strong cup of java.

Finally, don’t even think about using a spray can of ready-made whipped cream to top this classic cocktail. It literally takes 30 seconds to whip heavy cream into the perfect consistency for Irish coffee. And the cream is key, since you will be sipping the loaded coffee through the cream.

Directions

In an 8 oz. Irish coffee glass, add one 1 tsp. white sugar (image 1). Some recipes call for brown sugar, but we prefer white. Add 2 oz. of Jameson Irish Whiskey (2). Add 5 oz. of fresh-brewed coffee (3). Stir with a cocktail spoon for 15 seconds until the sugar completely dissolves. Pour the heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Whip vigorously with a whisk for about 30 seconds, until the cream slightly billows (4).

Top the coffee with the cream by pouring it over the back of a cocktail spoon into the glass (the spoon will help the cream float, instead of mixing directly into the coffee). Enjoy.

Enjoy your Irish Coffee masterpiece.

