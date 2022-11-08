Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Victim, persons of interest identified in deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming that two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim. Police have confirmed that Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was killed. According to a DPD press release, after a fight occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun […]
NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken...
14-year-old suspect arrested for Georgia robberies
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery in Columbus, Ga.
Suspect in West Georgia shooting still on the loose
RICHLAND — Police in Richland are searching for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous. What we know: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 9:18 p.m., the 911 call center received a report of shots fired in Richland. A short time later, another 911 caller indicated a victim had been shot and emergency services were requested.
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
Third arrest made in Jackson County kidnapping, JCSO
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A third arrest has been made in the case of a weekend kidnapping in Jackson County, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, after an investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was arrested on November 9. Lewis has been...
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
Victim identified in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The body of a man who had been fatally shot was discovered along a Dothan Street late Wednesday when police responded to Miles Lane after they received a 9-1-1 call. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, a 36-year-old man who court...
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
Inmate death at Ventress Correctional believed to be an overdose
An incarcerated individual at Ventress Correctional Facility died on Monday morning, according to spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Michael Hardy, a 40-year-old incarcerated man at the Barbour County facility, was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Monday. Hardy was taken to the facility health unit for medical assistance, but all life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the spokesperson said.
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting near Braebern Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Keaton Hightower. According to officials, the deadly shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive near Braebern Street. It’s unknown...
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
