Grant County, AR

Eagle 106.3

Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery

Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
WRIGHTSVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE

