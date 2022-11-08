Read full article on original website
Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery
Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Note: We published an article earlier after receiving information that a car was found in a lake at The Waters at Chenal apartments. Shortly afterward, Mark Edwards with the LRPD reached out to us to say the information was incorrect. However, moments later, we received...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
KTLO
80 individuals indicted between Pine Bluff, Little Rock for drugs, firearms pipeline
LITTLE ROCK — Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests Wednesday morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
