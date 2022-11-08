ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings

WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago

From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

An offer you can’t refuse

In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
OAK PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Holiday house decoration scams are back

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to share details about open enrollment Medicare scams and companies that claim they will decorate your house with Christmas decorations. He also talks about fake product ads on TikTok and the Chase bank investigator scam.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black McDonald's Operators Association giving away 2,000 turkeys to families, veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're almost two weeks away from Thanksgiving.One local organization wants to make sure everybody has a turkey on their table. The Black McDonald's Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkeys to families and veterans in need starting Wednesday.Now through Saturday, anyone can visit one of the participating McDonald's locations to grab a turkey and sweet treats from Bimbo's Bakery.Wednesday's location will be held at 5015 West Madison Street.Starting at 8 a.m. food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Veterans will have an exclusive line. Below is the list of other participating locations:Thursday - 19767 S. Halsted St. Friday - 740 East 47th St.Saturday - 6093 Broadway Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
schaumburgtownship.org

Senior and Disability Holiday Adoption Program Donors Needed

The Township is in need of holiday donors for our Senior and Disability Holiday Adoption program! Donors will be paired with Township seniors or persons with disabilities, purchase items from their holiday wish list and deliver the items to the Township ahead of the holiday season. Donors should apply ASAP by emailing bcordes@schaumburgtownship.org or calling 847-285-4541!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago Loop Alliance launches first ever State Street Holiday Market

Chicago Loop Alliance launches its first ever State Street Holiday Market showcasing over 85 local Chicago small business owners November 18 through December 18. The (free) State Street Holiday Market is an evolution of “Sundays on State” and realizes part of the mission of “Chicago Loop Alliance’s Everyone’s Neighborhood” initiative.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why those COVID surcharges never went away

Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why those extra charges for goods & services to help keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic never went away, and whether those companies are taking advantage of consumers. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.
CHICAGO, IL

