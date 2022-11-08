Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
blockclubchicago.org
Woodlawn Neighbors In Need Can ‘Shop’ For Free Food At Market Thursday Mornings
WOODLAWN — A free, weekly market offering food staples to South Side neighbors will wind down 2022 with two holiday markets in the coming weeks. The Free Food Market is held 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church’s Knox Hall, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave. in Woodlawn. The market serves 120-150 people every week and limits waste by allowing recipients to pick up items they’ll actually enjoy, said market Director Gail Robinson.
Boost Mobile stores giving away free turkeys throughout Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holidays are upon us but not everyone can afford a traditional Thanksgiving feast for their families.Starting now through Nov. 19, hundreds of free turkeys are available at Boost Mobile locations around Chicago.You can head to 5157 West Lake Street between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to get a free bird.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
Where To Find Free or Cheap Winter Coats In Chicago
From coat drives to free stores to resale shops, here are places to get inexpensive or free coats and jackets in the Chicago area. Humboldt Park Solidarity Network operates out of Casa Hernandez, located at 3519 W. North Ave. Chicago, Ill. They are open Mondays 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays 2–5 p.m. and offer free food, clothing and other essentials.
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
wgnradio.com
Holiday house decoration scams are back
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to share details about open enrollment Medicare scams and companies that claim they will decorate your house with Christmas decorations. He also talks about fake product ads on TikTok and the Chase bank investigator scam.
WGNtv.com
Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
Black McDonald's Operators Association giving away 2,000 turkeys to families, veterans
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're almost two weeks away from Thanksgiving.One local organization wants to make sure everybody has a turkey on their table. The Black McDonald's Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkeys to families and veterans in need starting Wednesday.Now through Saturday, anyone can visit one of the participating McDonald's locations to grab a turkey and sweet treats from Bimbo's Bakery.Wednesday's location will be held at 5015 West Madison Street.Starting at 8 a.m. food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Veterans will have an exclusive line. Below is the list of other participating locations:Thursday - 19767 S. Halsted St. Friday - 740 East 47th St.Saturday - 6093 Broadway Ave.
Chicago group turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless
CHICAGO - A group of women who meet every week in Hegewisch have plenty to feel good about. They’re helping the environment, and the homeless at the same time, by turning thousands of plastic bags into some comfort for the homeless. You’ll find the women in the back of...
schaumburgtownship.org
Senior and Disability Holiday Adoption Program Donors Needed
The Township is in need of holiday donors for our Senior and Disability Holiday Adoption program! Donors will be paired with Township seniors or persons with disabilities, purchase items from their holiday wish list and deliver the items to the Township ahead of the holiday season. Donors should apply ASAP by emailing bcordes@schaumburgtownship.org or calling 847-285-4541!
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago Loop Alliance launches first ever State Street Holiday Market
Chicago Loop Alliance launches its first ever State Street Holiday Market showcasing over 85 local Chicago small business owners November 18 through December 18. The (free) State Street Holiday Market is an evolution of “Sundays on State” and realizes part of the mission of “Chicago Loop Alliance’s Everyone’s Neighborhood” initiative.
This Dazzling Christmas Market In Chicago Is Like Taking A Free Holiday Trip To Germany
It's about to be the buzzy holiday time, and with that comes all our favorite festivities taking place. The tradition of visiting the Christkindlmarket in Illinois lets the visitor experience the twinkling cheer spread among the quaint European-esque shops. Here, you can sip a yummy ale, feast on sweet German treats, and shop adorable Christmas decor.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
wgnradio.com
Why those COVID surcharges never went away
Howard Tullman, general managing partner for G2T3V, LLC and for the Chicago High Tech Investors, LLC, joins Lisa Dent to explain why those extra charges for goods & services to help keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic never went away, and whether those companies are taking advantage of consumers. This conversation with Howard Tullman is sponsored by Career Vision.
What these Chicago women are making will warm your heart
In the back of a Hegewisch bar is a bit of magic, as a group of women who met on Facebook are turning thousands of plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.
Best Illinois Holiday Experiences Will Happen This Month (November)
Growing up in Indiana, it was a tradition for our family to drive up every year and stroll down Michigan Avenue in Chicago to marvel at the Christmas displays in the store windows. The magnificent lights and sounds during the holiday season is truly special and this month some of...
