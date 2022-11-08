Sylvester Stallone Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger Conned Him Into Starring in Major ’90s Flop

(Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, drawing countless fans to theaters for over 40 years with nearly 100 action-packed films. With his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, Stallone reached immortality and has only continued to add to his incredible legacy since.

That said, not every film can be a smash hit. And when the titanic egos of two young men vying for Hollywood’s top tough guy come into play, critical thinking takes a backseat.

Today, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone can’t say enough about each other. The Expendables costars are thick as thieves and have been for years. Back in the ’90s, however, they didn’t always use their rising star power for the benefit of their fellow actor.

On the contrary, their now-hilarious rivalry sometimes got a little out of hand. And in 1992, the blazing feud between the action stars resulted in one of the worst movies of Stallone’s celebrated career.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone discussed the brutal embarrassment that comes with a flop. “You know when you’re doing publicity,” he said. “You can tell when you’re being interviewed and the second question is: ‘So what’s next for Sylvester Stallone?’ They start talking about other things. It’s horrible.”

“Like, we were going to do Rhinestone with director Mike Nichols. He was going to be fantastic, and he fell out. Then a nice fellow [Bob Clark] came in, but he’s the director of Porky’s. I should have known this is not what we started out to do and packed my bag. I hold myself responsible for that.”

How Sylvester Stallone Was Tricked Into ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot’

The 1984 musical romantic comedy Rhinestone is up there, for sure. Despite a star-studded cast including both Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton, it just didn’t quite hit the mark.

The cobbled-together rom-com, however, is not number one on the list of Stallone’s most appalling films. No, that award rests firmly in the hands of the 1992 black comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

“[It] was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work,” Stallone explained. “Instead you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that!”

Hilariously, Sylvester Stallone attributes the blemish in his (admittedly patchy) filmography to the underhanded schemes of Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Also, I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie,” Stallone recalled. “And I said, ‘I’m going to beat him to it.’ I think he set me up.”

To make the situation even funnier, Arnold Schwarzenegger, now well into his 70s, casually admitted that, yeah, not only did he set his rival up to star in a bad movie but it was a pretty normal occurrence back then.

“It’s 100 percent true,” Schwarzenegger replied. “In those days we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”