Allegheny County, PA

WTRF- 7News

Hancock County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area. This investigation led to a search […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Sentenced For Social Security Fraud

A Butler woman will spend the next 30 months on probation after committing social security fraud. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Amy Lynn Snow was sentenced in a federal court earlier this week on theft of government funding charges. The DOJ says from 2013 through 2017, Snow falsely reported...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession

A Butler man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. 41-year-old Gerry Lee Kendall pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to one count of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Justice says Kendall...
BUTLER, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Repeat offender apprehended in Elliott homicide

Pittsburgh police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Donte Brewer, of Pittsburgh, was apprehended Wednesday by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of Carrington Keys, 41, in Elliott. He is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response

UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charges added to case of former SV school security guard

EVANS CITY — Charges were amended at a preliminary hearing Tuesday for a former Seneca Valley School District security guard accused of touching a student inappropriately last year. Matthew A. Cowan, 24, of Brackenridge, was formerly employed by Securitas Security Services USA, a private company that provided security services...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

