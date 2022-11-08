Read full article on original website
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Hancock County man arrested on drug trafficking charges
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Sheriff J.S. Gittings said Friday in a press release that on November 4, members of the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force completed an investigation regarding the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the Newell, Hancock County, West Virginia area. This investigation led to a search […]
butlerradio.com
Butler Woman Sentenced For Social Security Fraud
A Butler woman will spend the next 30 months on probation after committing social security fraud. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Amy Lynn Snow was sentenced in a federal court earlier this week on theft of government funding charges. The DOJ says from 2013 through 2017, Snow falsely reported...
butlerradio.com
Butler Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession
A Butler man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. 41-year-old Gerry Lee Kendall pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to one count of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Justice says Kendall...
Doctor denounces Allegheny County's use of health workers to count votes
Allegheny County Health Department workers are pitching in with Election Day duties, prompting one Pittsburgh-based doctor to criticize the move at a time when the county’s health resources are in high demand. “I think it’s a poor use of resources — I don’t think people became doctors and epidemiologists...
Man charged in 2019 Greensburg hit-and-run crash sentenced to prison
A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago in Southwest Greensburg that left a pedestrian severely injured. Justin L. Hudspath, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle, driving with a suspended...
Judge rules suspected Rialto shooters to be tried together
A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that the two men charged following a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg will appear together as defendants in the same trial. One of the men, Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, petitioned the court for separate trials, claiming the defenses of both...
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Mom accused of leaving child alone, driving home high
A Grove City mom is facing charges after police say she left her child alone and came home high.
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
Repeat offender apprehended in Elliott homicide
Pittsburgh police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with an Oct. 1 homicide in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Donte Brewer, of Pittsburgh, was apprehended Wednesday by Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshalls Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the shooting death of Carrington Keys, 41, in Elliott. He is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and firearms violations, police said.
Pa. man was stabbed, struck and stomped on after being kidnapped: report
Court documents have revealed new details about what happened to an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and killed last month by a group of eight people, according to a story from WJAC. Hayden Garreffa, 19, was found dead in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township on Oct....
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Parents charged after Fayette County toddler gets ahold of fentanyl, overdoses at home
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A young girl is lucky to be alive after police said she got ahold of fentanyl inside her Fayette County home and overdosed. It happened last year when she was just 1 year old, but troopers said the investigation stalled because of lies the parents told.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
cranberryeagle.com
Charges added to case of former SV school security guard
EVANS CITY — Charges were amended at a preliminary hearing Tuesday for a former Seneca Valley School District security guard accused of touching a student inappropriately last year. Matthew A. Cowan, 24, of Brackenridge, was formerly employed by Securitas Security Services USA, a private company that provided security services...
Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended
PITTSBURGH — The two officers who were supposed to keep an eye on a funeral in Brighton Heights where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, sources confirmed to Target 11. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle broke the story that police were requested to guard the...
