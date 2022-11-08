Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
Charges filed in shooting involving off-duty Chicago Police officer; video shows aftermath
CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video documents what happened after a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Belmont Cragin this week.Meanwhile, charges have been filed against a man suspected of pointing a gun at the officer. Michael Martinez, 28, is charged with one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.Martinez had already been on electronic monitoring since June 2021 when police said he was involved in the shooting with the off-duty officer.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, sources say the off-duty officer was at an Amoco gas station at Laramie and Grand avenues just after 8:15 a.m....
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Lawyers: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin ‘Not Medically Fit' For Trial
Lawyers for indicted Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) told a judge Friday she is “not medically fit to stand trial” and that they will seek to have her prosecution put on hold. Austin, who is in her early 70s, has faced a federal bribery indictment since July 2021....
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July. Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020
CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
Woman carjacked while exiting vehicle in Wicker Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to police. Police said around 10:11 p.m., the woman, 66, was exiting her vehicle, in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue, when an unknown male approached her, snatched the keys from her hand, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
Woman stabbed man in groin during altercation on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the groin by a woman during an altercation on the city’s South Side. The incident happened in the 5500 block of South May around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the 33-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman when she […]
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
Community on edge after Chicago police issue alert after string of armed robberies, carjacking
Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.
Man suing City of Chicago and detective, claims he was framed for murder
A west suburban man is suing the city of Chicago and the police detective he says framed him and sent him to prison for 13 years. More than 20 cases have been overturned, because of alleged misconduct by the detective.
Comments / 0