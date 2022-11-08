ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Charges filed in shooting involving off-duty Chicago Police officer; video shows aftermath

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video documents what happened after a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Belmont Cragin this week.Meanwhile, charges have been filed against a man suspected of pointing a gun at the officer. Michael Martinez, 28, is charged with one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.Martinez had already been on electronic monitoring since June 2021 when police said he was involved in the shooting with the off-duty officer.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, sources say the off-duty officer was at an Amoco gas station at Laramie and Grand avenues just after 8:15 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides

CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in bump-and-run carjacking from 2020

CHICAGO - A woman was charged in connection with a bump-and-run carjacking that took place in 2020 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Ariana Barrett-Washington, 20, is accused of rear-ending a 25-year-old woman and carjacking her when she got out of the vehicle to check out the damage on Nov. 20, 2020 in the 3300 block of North Hoyne Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked while exiting vehicle in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to police. Police said around 10:11 p.m., the woman, 66, was exiting her vehicle, in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue, when an unknown male approached her, snatched the keys from her hand, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer.  "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy