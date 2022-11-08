Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
Vicksburg Post
Warren County woman dead in Tiffentown Road crash
A vehicle crash claimed the life of Katherine Gaines, 57, of Warren County on Tuesday morning. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11 a.m. Sheriff Martin Pace said that...
WLBT
Investigators: Woman may have suffered medical event before dying in Bovina crash
BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg resident has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning at about 11 o’clock, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Katherine Gaines, 57, had been driving west on Tiffintown Road in Bovina when her vehicle left the road and struck...
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
Mississippi Link
Arson suspect arrested for setting 7 fires in West Jackson – also caught on camera breaking glass at College Hill Church
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires that were set in West Jackson November 8. Each fire was set in close proximity to Jackson State University, two of which are predominately black churches. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, located at 1505 Robinson Road, was one of the churches...
WAPT
Chief: Arson suspect caught on camera trying to break window at church hours before fires set
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's police chief confirmed thata man suspected of setting seven fires, including at two churches, was caught on camera hours before trying to break a glass door at another church. Surveillance video from College Hill Baptist Church shows a person who Chief James Davis said is...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
WAPT
Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
vicksburgnews.com
Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road
A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
WLBT
Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”. Constance Marrow says her family is one...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace announces recent arrests in Warren County
Three individuals were arrested over last weekend by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for capias warrants and another for possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 4, just after 1 a.m., Deputy Colberson initiated a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer along Highway 61 North. The driver, unidentified, was arrested...
vicksburgnews.com
Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after
A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
WAPT
Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies
JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
WAPT
Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
Comments / 0