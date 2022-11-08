ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Crystal Springs mobile home goes up in flames

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Crystal Springs caught on fire early Friday. It was reported around 4 a.m. on McPherson Street. 3 On Your Side has learned that two people live there but were not inside at the time of the fire. We’re working to find...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County woman dead in Tiffentown Road crash

A vehicle crash claimed the life of Katherine Gaines, 57, of Warren County on Tuesday morning. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11 a.m. Sheriff Martin Pace said that...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road

A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace announces recent arrests in Warren County

Three individuals were arrested over last weekend by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for capias warrants and another for possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 4, just after 1 a.m., Deputy Colberson initiated a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer along Highway 61 North. The driver, unidentified, was arrested...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after

A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Longtime Hinds County Circuit Clerk Barbara Dunn dies

JACKSON, Miss. — Barbara Dunn, who served as a Hinds County circuit clerk for 31 years, has died, according to her successor, Zack Wallace. Dunn retired in 2015 at age 77. She was first elected to the position in 1984 and was an employee of Hinds County for 34 years.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
JACKSON, MS

