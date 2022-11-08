Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the unique opportunity to fill in some gaps that fans had after seeing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mainly in where did Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi go after his turn into being a traitor after the events of Black Panther. We know that the real world explanation is that Daniel Kaluuya had scheduling conflicts due to filming Nope, but until now, we don't know what happened to the head of security for the Border Tribe. We get that answer in Wakanda Forever in a very brief moment, but it does a lot to inform not only where Danai Gurira's Okoye is and her status within Wakanda but also to what happened to W'Kabi as a whole.

