The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.

2 DAYS AGO