‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
When Will 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Be Available on Disney+?
The wait is finally over with the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiering worldwide on November 11. After the 2018 film starring Chadwick Boseman gave the MCU a breath of fresh air with its mighty warriors and cultural recognition, the already critically-acclaimed sequel centers on how the kingdom is recovering from King T'Challa's death. Although Boseman was initially slated to participate in the film, the actor passed away in August 2020, after battling colon cancer for over four years. His character's legacy lives on through the highly anticipated follow-up and fans are excited to revisit Wakanda soon.
'Constantine 2' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals How Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Finally Happening
A few months ago, after years of Keanu Reeves saying that he would love to reprise the role of John Constantine, it was confirmed that a Constantine sequel is finally in the works with the film's original director Francis Lawrence and scribe Akiva Goldsman also returning. Collider's Steve Weintraub chatted...
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Does Killmonger Come Back in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than lives up to its name, acting as both a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and as an expansion of the world revealed in the first Black Panther movie. Naturally, it means that many of the characters who appeared in the first film would return for the sequel. One of those characters not only makes a return—even though he's dead—but winds up tying into the overarching narrative in a clever way. That character? None other than Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan).
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
The 10 Worst Parents in the MCU
With the upcoming addition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the MCU, fans may want to revisit the first Black Panther, along with one of Chadwick Boseman’s most fantastic performances as T'Challa. Of course, while T’Challa steals any scene that he’s in, the movie is full of amazing characters, including the spirit of the previous King T’Chaka. In two powerful scenes where T’Chaka speaks to T’Challa in the Ancestral Plane, he proves how good of a teacher, and father he is.
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Was "A Trailblazer" When It Came to Creating Wakanda and King T'Challa
Putting together a whole world in order to bring a movie to life is no easy task. That job is even more difficult when the movie is not even getting made, and an actor is forced to come up with their character’s background mostly on their own. When the late Chadwick Boseman was hired to play Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel wasn’t 100% sure if Black Panther was going to happen – and that means Boseman had to advocate for a lot of elements of a movie that could fall through. That’s what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler reveals in an interview to The Official Black Panther Podcast.
Roger Avary's 'The Rules of Attraction' is the Ultimate Anti-Teen Comedy
Bret Easton Ellis has cultivated a prolific writing career out of avoiding the better aspects of human beings. Leaning into the more flawed nature of individuals and society at large with a collection of novels, including his seminal work, American Psycho, the author has long been unafraid to shine a light on the aspects of ourselves we'd rather not acknowledge. What makes his material and characters tenable, however, is his singular voice as it relates to biting satire and sidesplitting sarcasm. With his second novel, 1987's The Rules of Attraction, he focused his gaze on the fictional Camden College and a collection of characters who, to put it lightly, engage in morally questionable behavior. They display levels of selfishness, cynicism, and apathy that could rival any literary depiction of young adults and the university experience.
New 'John Wick 4' Promo Teases That "There Isn't Much Time Left"
It looks like a new John Wick 4 trailer may be on the horizon if the franchise's ominous new promo is any indication. This morning, the official John Wick social media accounts and Collider shared a video of a tipped-over hourglass that is slowly counting down to something. Additionally, the promo featured a number to text with the urgent message that "there isn't much time left." So what exactly happens when you text that number?
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Violent Night’ with Tommy Wirkola Q&A
If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller for the post-screening Q&A!
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
How to Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 3
This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
