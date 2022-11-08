Read full article on original website
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Craziest moments from US midterm election night
The US midterms concluded on Tuesday, 8 November, after a hectic campaign trail for Democrats and Republicans.This year’s elections saw 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats up for grabs, with Democrats performing stronger than expected , retaining a number of key seats thought to be in danger.Standout moments from the contest include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.Sign up to our politics newsletter here.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join “CBS Mornings” for a conversation that looks at midterm election results, trends and their potential impact on the 2024 presidential election.
