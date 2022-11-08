ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

The US midterms concluded on Tuesday, 8 November, after a hectic campaign trail for Democrats and Republicans.This year’s elections saw 35 of 100 Senate and all 435 House seats up for grabs, with Democrats performing stronger than expected , retaining a number of key seats thought to be in danger.Standout moments from the contest include Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake promising to be a “nightmare” for journalists, Mike Lindell claiming “90 per cent of the country votes Republican,” and Tudor Dixon refusing to concede the Michigan governor’s race.Sign up to our politics newsletter here.
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes

In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join “CBS Mornings” for a conversation that looks at midterm election results, trends and their potential impact on the 2024 presidential election.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

