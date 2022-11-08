ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Wine & Design Opening In Newport Square Shopping Center

NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new paint and sip art studio opening on the Peninsula. The Virginia Peninsula Chamber and Brandon Gist, owner of the new establishment, invite the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony from noon to 1pm on Friday, November 18 to celebrate the opening of Wine & Design located at 882 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The studio will offer a wide range of affordable private and public paint and sip parties for all ages, groups, and talents.
Hampton Roads Dyslexia Center Expands Services On the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS-Kari Fotis founded Hampton Roads Dyslexia Center in September 2020 after an 18-year career as a special education teacher with York County School Division. Fotis developed a passion for working with students with dyslexia early in her career and always envisioned opening a tutoring center to help meet the demand for qualified professionals to assist students with dyslexia and other literacy challenges.
Festival Fun Leads To Concrete Plan For Williamsburg’s Future

WILLIAMSBURG-For years, the City of Williamsburg asked residents for input on a variety of issues by holding public forums at the community center, though they were not well attended. This year, city officials shelved the meeting and took their search for feedback on the road, staging eight “Future Festivals” over...
Hampton City Council Approves Rezoning Request For Former Deaf And Blind School Site

HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.
Williamsburg Wicker & Patio Hosting Holiday Open House

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Wicker & Patio will host its inaugural Holiday Open House November 12-13. The event will feature holiday décor, gifts, and accessories as well as a giveaway with a donation of non-perishable items to the Williamsburg House of Mercy. The open house will be held from 9:30am to...
