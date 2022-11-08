Read full article on original website
Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?
Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
On This Day (9 November 1889) - Sunderland’s “Team of All the Talents” beat the Brummy Dragons!
The foundation of the professional Football League in the late 1880s was centred around two “heartland” areas - Lancashire and the Midlands. The north east of England had been relatively late to the round-ball game, but ten years after James Allan had brought a football down from Scotland for the boys at Hendon Board School, Sunderland had been transformed from a Rugby town to a hotbed of the association rules.
Motherwell v Celtic – Team News, Match Officials, KO Time and Where to Watch
Celtic are back at Fir Park this evening, just a few weeks after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Motherwell in the League Cup quarter final tie. Ange Postecoglou will be looking for a similar high standard of performance and hopefully the same kind of result as the Celtic manager looks to finish off the two matches ahead of the break for the World Cup with strong performances and six points starting this evening before taking on Ross County – who won at Easter Road last night – at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.
The future of Ross Stewart will be the ultimate test of Sunderland’s new approach
In January 2011, when Darren Bent departed for Aston Villa, I was livid, and I couldn’t help but wonder exactly what was going on as a promising 2010/2011 season continued to unfold. Bent was arguably the first genuinely top-class striker to don the red and white stripes in his...
Nathan Jones: Luton manager to speak to 'wonderful' Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl sacking
Nathan Jones is on the south coast for direct talks with Southampton about taking over as manager. Luton Town manager Jones said this week that Southampton are a "wonderful Premier League club" and confirmed talks would take place about replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl. Jones travelled down to the city late Tuesday...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Sands, Celtic, Maeda, Doak, Ramsay, Aberdeen, Hibs
James Sands is Rangers' latest injury concern after coming off at half-time of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian. (Sun) Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Ryan Kent, who helped set up Malik Tillman's winner, and hopes the winger will gain confidence from his performance. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson handed first Republic of Ireland call-ups
Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson have received their first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland’s senior squad for two friendlies later this month.Southampton midfielder Smallbone, on loan at Stoke, and Brighton forward Ferguson have been included in Stephen Kenny’s 25-man squad to face Norway on November 17 and Malta three days later.Kenny will use Norway’s visit to the Aviva Stadium and the game in Malta on November 20 as preparation for his side’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France next March.The Republic boss has also recalled five other players, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher back in the fray after recovering...
Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain
Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
Liverpool v Derby County: Team news
Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Derby County as part of a rotated Liverpool team. When asked about the Reds' wider selection plans, Lijnders mentioned the necessity for "freshness". “First of all, we have to say that it’s...
The Battle of Fir Park: Motherwell 1 – 2 Celtic: One down, one to go
Nobody said it would be easy, did they? Alas, we got what we came for in the end at Fir Park against a very dogged and determined Motherwell side tonight. Stevie Hammell must have been hurting form that ViaPlay League Cup result a few weeks ago and it sure showed in the defending of our hosts.
Manchester City v Brentford - The Opposition
Manchester City host mid-table Brentford in the final match before the Word Cup in Qatar. The blues have had a solid start to the season, which will now break until 28th December, when City travel across the Pennines to face Leeds United at Elland Road. It is also a chance...
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
Scotland v New Zealand: Finn Russell included in 94% of BBC readers' teams
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start. The fly-half, originally omitted...
Birmingham City vs Sunderland preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
All you need to know ahead of Sunderland's Championship game against Birmingham City.
Tipping Point – Celtic seek answers from SFA over VAR shambles
At the Celtic AGM, we were all told that Celtic were dealing with matters ‘internally’ regarding the officiating in Scottish football. The decisions that have gone against our club have been quite shocking for some time now (just around 130 years or so!) and nobody from the SFA ever answers for this.
Nathan Jones confirmed as new Southampton boss on three-and-a-half-year contract
Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Nathan Jones as the club’s new manager.Former Luton boss Jones, 49, had been widely expected to take charge after the Saints sacked predecessor Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.A club statement read: “Southampton is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new men’s first-team manager.The right fit for our club 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VKyFNkGrcA— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 10, 2022“The 49-year-old joins from Luton, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.”Saints had been given permission to approach Jones following Luton’s Sky...
