MORGANTOWN, W.Va – No one likes to lose. That’s a pretty safe analysis to make about the population as a whole. If people liked to lose, losing wouldn’t mustard up so many emotions. “I don’t like to lose,” is something West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown literally said when he was asked about the losing season the Mountaineers have been enduring this year. Some could argue that’s such an obvious statement that it should’ve gone without having to say while others may liked hearing it, just to feel the head coach of the team they care so much about cares as much as they do.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO