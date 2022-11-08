Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins, Jeff Capel Both Talk Current State of Backyard Brawl Rivalry
During the lead-up to the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and Pitt head coach Jeff Capel have both talked about the rivalry and how it is different in today’s era. West Virginia and Pitt will play for the fifth time on Friday...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Mount St. Mary’s
Following West Virginia’s 76-58 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener, head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews spoke with the media. Huggins talked about team’s struggles, Mitchell talked about his return to the floor and Matthews talked about the...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star West Virginia Target LB Cam Lindsey to Visit Mountaineers
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown will have one extra piece of motivation to ensure the atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium is a positive one this Saturday. A 4-star recruit will be in attendance when the Mountaineers take the field against Oklahoma. Cam Lindsey, who is a member of the...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 9
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2024 class recruit announces he will be at the Oklahoma game on Saturday. Update (4:30 PM) – The WVU women’s soccer team signed eight players on National Signing Day. Update...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Criticize Neal Brown, Don’t Accuse Him of Not Caring About West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – No one likes to lose. That’s a pretty safe analysis to make about the population as a whole. If people liked to lose, losing wouldn’t mustard up so many emotions. “I don’t like to lose,” is something West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown literally said when he was asked about the losing season the Mountaineers have been enduring this year. Some could argue that’s such an obvious statement that it should’ve gone without having to say while others may liked hearing it, just to feel the head coach of the team they care so much about cares as much as they do.
wvsportsnow.com
Basketball Backyard Brawl Preview Show: How Different is Matchup from Last Year?
It may not rise to the level of the football rivalry, but the Backyard Brawl also exists on the basketball court. Mike Asti talks with George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now to preview the upcoming game between Pitt and West Virginia and discuss how different both of these teams look this year.
Metro News
Volleyball semifinals: Musselman and Morgantown move on; Shady Spring to face PB in Class AA title again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class AA volleyball title match will have a familiar look to it Thursday. Thanks to semifinal wins from Morgantown in Class AAA and Buffalo in Class A to close out Wednesday’s semifinal session, both of those finals will have a new look. On a...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Challenge of Sooners Despite Their Struggles
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley spoke to the media on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about how the injures have impacted the defense and the challenge that is Oklahoma despite a down year for the Sooners. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and...
voiceofmotown.com
The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews 189th Edition of Backyard Brawl
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media via Zoom on Thursday morning to discuss the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. Huggins gives the Panthers credit for retooling their roster over the offseason and being able to shoot the ball well. Welcome to the new...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Remains Confident in QB JT Daniels
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, quarterback JT Daniels’ recent decline in play and how he can try to improve the tempo of the offense on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Harrell also told a funny Mike Leach story and commented...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Tony Mathis Set to Return Against Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach brought with him some positive news for his team moving forward. Running back Tony Mathis, who has missed back-to-back games, will return to the field this Saturday against Oklahoma. Mathis’ absence wasn’t made official until the day before the game in Ames, Iowa.
Morgantown, Pittsburgh named among best sports cities in US
A recent ranking put Morgantown and Pittsburgh in the top 10 best sports cities for their size.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Does Recruiting Success Help Your Confidence in Neal Brown?
When the losses have outnumbered the wins for West Virginia under Neal Brown, it’s often hard for any fan to see past the current situation. But more goes into deciding if it’s time to move on from a college football head coach than just his record. While it’s...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Safety Davis Mallinger Out for Rest of Season After Having Surgery
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The injury news has rarely been good for West Virginia this season, and despite the announcement of getting running back Tony Mathis back, there was more bad news from head coach Neal Brown. Safety Davis Mallinger, who missed the Iowa State loss, had surgery and will...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Inconsistent Play, Current Focus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s inconsistent play and their current focus while putting things into perspective during his weekly press conference with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU RB Justin Johnson Jr. on Filling in When Needed, What He’s Learned from Tony Mathis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia running back Justin Johnson Jr. discusses his performance as the top back against Iowa State and what he has learned from returning starter Tony Mathis while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new...
Women’s hockey makes a comeback in the Friendly City
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–There is a new amateur women’s ice hockey team in Wheeling. The Wheeling Lightningbirds, founded by Rachel Adams. They play out of WesBanco Arena and consist of players who grew up on the ice and even some who are trying the sports for the first time. I mean I hadn’t played in […]
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
