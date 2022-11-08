ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Mount St. Mary’s

Following West Virginia’s 76-58 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener, head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews spoke with the media. Huggins talked about team’s struggles, Mitchell talked about his return to the floor and Matthews talked about the...
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 9

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2024 class recruit announces he will be at the Oklahoma game on Saturday. Update (4:30 PM) – The WVU women’s soccer team signed eight players on National Signing Day. Update...
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Criticize Neal Brown, Don’t Accuse Him of Not Caring About West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – No one likes to lose. That’s a pretty safe analysis to make about the population as a whole. If people liked to lose, losing wouldn’t mustard up so many emotions. “I don’t like to lose,” is something West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown literally said when he was asked about the losing season the Mountaineers have been enduring this year. Some could argue that’s such an obvious statement that it should’ve gone without having to say while others may liked hearing it, just to feel the head coach of the team they care so much about cares as much as they do.
wvsportsnow.com

Basketball Backyard Brawl Preview Show: How Different is Matchup from Last Year?

It may not rise to the level of the football rivalry, but the Backyard Brawl also exists on the basketball court. Mike Asti talks with George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now to preview the upcoming game between Pitt and West Virginia and discuss how different both of these teams look this year.
voiceofmotown.com

The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games

Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews 189th Edition of Backyard Brawl

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media via Zoom on Thursday morning to discuss the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. Huggins gives the Panthers credit for retooling their roster over the offseason and being able to shoot the ball well. Welcome to the new...
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Remains Confident in QB JT Daniels

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, quarterback JT Daniels’ recent decline in play and how he can try to improve the tempo of the offense on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Harrell also told a funny Mike Leach story and commented...
wvsportsnow.com

WVU RB Tony Mathis Set to Return Against Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach brought with him some positive news for his team moving forward. Running back Tony Mathis, who has missed back-to-back games, will return to the field this Saturday against Oklahoma. Mathis’ absence wasn’t made official until the day before the game in Ames, Iowa.
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Inconsistent Play, Current Focus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown goes over his team’s inconsistent play and their current focus while putting things into perspective during his weekly press conference with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
WTRF- 7News

Women’s hockey makes a comeback in the Friendly City

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–There is a new amateur women’s ice hockey team in Wheeling.  The Wheeling Lightningbirds, founded by Rachel Adams.  They play out of WesBanco Arena and consist of players who grew up on the ice and even some who are trying the sports for the first time.  I mean I hadn’t played in […]
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
