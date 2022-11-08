Read full article on original website
Related
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Grab that shaker of pumpkin spice from the cupboard and make this easy pumpkin bread. Calling for just 10 ingredients, this tender loaf is versatile and not overly sweet. It makes a perfect autumnal gift or a simple breakfast or snack with a cup of tea. Better yet, make this pumpkin bread to use in this (Pumpkin Bread Trifle with Pepita Streusel) for a stunning and satisfying dessert. If you’ve run out of pumpkin pie spice, make your own by mixing a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon with a couple teaspoons each of ground ginger and nutmeg, and about a teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice.
gordonramsayclub.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
princesspinkygirl.com
Garlic Green Beans
This Garlic Green Beans recipe is a flavorful way to prepare the classic green bean and turn it into a tasty sauteed veggie that you and even your kids will look forward to eating. Cooks in under 10 minutes, this easy 5-ingredient healthy side dish is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
Outside Online
Overnight Oat Bake with Cherries and Almonds
Portable and calorically dense, the energy bar is an essential pick-me-up for hikers and other outdoor adventurers. Emma Zimmerman, cookbook author and cofounder of Hayden Flour Mills in Queen Creek, Arizona, often takes her homemade version on backpacking trips in the saguaro-spiked Superstition Mountains. It’s filled with heart-healthy oatmeal and vitamin- and mineral-rich fruits and nuts. And unlike many store-bought bars, it feels like a soft brownie.—Rachel Ng.
Delish
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Spice up the espresso martini trend with this gingerbread version that takes the cocktail to new heights. An aromatic simple syrup made with molasses, ginger, and warming spices is the perfect foil for Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur’s robust coffee flavor. It’s a festive cocktail guaranteed to give you a pleasant buzz and get you in the holiday spirit.
thecountrycook.net
Southern Cornbread Dressing
Filled with bacon, vegetables and herbs, this Southern Cornbread Dressing is a deliciously moist side dish that deserves to be on every holiday table!. Unlike a lot of traditional cornbread dressing recipes, I add bacon to mine and I think it makes all the difference! I also use a mix of cornbread and leftover white bread to enhance the texture (this is a great time to use those heel ends that everyone hates!) In addition, I add in creamed corn which is going to really help the moistness of this cornbread. I'm sure we all remember having to drown our dressing in gravy because it was so dry! I have been making this recipe for years and it is my go-to dressing. I promise everyone will be asking you for this recipe!
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE MUFFINS
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Muffins made with spiced cake mix, filled with apples & cream cheese then topped with caramel! Decadent, bakery-style muffins made easy!. Caramel apple muffins are a treat you’ll no doubt indulge upon. One muffin is simply not enough but that’s okay because this apple muffin recipe makes about 18 of them so there’s plenty to share and enjoy.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
Lemony Clam Dip with Shallots
When it comes to classic party foods that have stood the test of time, clam dip sits proudly at the top of the list. Since the 1950s, clam dip has been a fixture of dinner parties, game days, and holiday fêtes. The reason: It’s extremely simple to prepare, and yet it feels luxurious to eat.
ABC News
What's for dinner? Butternut squash, sage pistachio pesto soup with coconut cream
Fall is in full swing and with an abundance of squash available this time of year, it's officially soup season. This recipe from "Blended" cookbook author Kat Jamieson is perfect to make at home any night of the week or test it out for a possible starter for an easy Thanksgiving or friendsgiving dinner.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Delish
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
If green beans dressed up as cheesy garlic bread, they would become these Parmesan roasted green beans. Tossed in garlic and black pepper and showered with cheese, this simply irresistible side will steal the spotlight at every holiday table. Sprinkling a thin layer of mozzarella over the shredded Parmesan gives...
Comments / 1