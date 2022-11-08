MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad was first elected to the seat in a special election in August, to fill out the remained of the term of the late congressman Jim Hagedorn. Finstad is a farmer and former state director for rural development for the USDA, executive director of the center for rural policy and development, member of the Minnesota house and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey growers association.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO