Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Rep. Brad Finstad wins re-election; Ettinger concedes
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Brad Finstad wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad was first elected to the seat in a special election in August, to fill out the remained of the term of the late congressman Jim Hagedorn. Finstad is a farmer and former state director for rural development for the USDA, executive director of the center for rural policy and development, member of the Minnesota house and executive director of the Minnesota Turkey growers association.
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Candidate Quality' Tweet Goes Awry
“Good one!” one Twitter user mocked the firebrand Republican.
Comments / 0