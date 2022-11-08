ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Two kittens go missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park

On November 7, two six month old kittens went missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park. Sage, a female Calico, and Basil, an orange male, were last seen at around 11 a.m. According to the Redmond Police Department, the outdoor kittens usually stay close to the buildings and barnyard areas. The police...
REDMOND, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Puget Sound Businesses Have Some Odd Ties to Animals

Animals, whether beasts of burden or mascots have played interesting roles in businesses around Puget Sound for generations. Most folks around these parts naturally think about either the legendary monkeys at Bob’s Java Jive or the area’s most famous animal, Ivan, the western lowland gorilla. He once graced the World-Famous B&I before moving on to Zoo Atlanta for his sunset years of life. Everyone who visited the department store turned variety shop has “an Ivan story.” Of course, he had neighbors during the early years. But he was undoubtedly the most famous. And he was certainly not the first animal to be used locally as a promotional gimmick to bring customers through a business.
TACOMA, WA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs

Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA

