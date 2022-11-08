Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
Mankato West looks to defend state title
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. Updated: 13 hours ago. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm...
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13. “So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here,...
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
Weggy’s: Breakfast is served...all day long!
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
County Road 1 to re-open to traffic
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
BEA Football State Preview
Babysitter shopping: What to look for
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It may take a bit for a child to get used to someone else taking care of them, even if it is a friend or family member. However, there’s a good chance they’re ready for a babysitter if they’re able to go to someone else without a meltdown. They may even find they are excited to meet their new babysitter. Sandy Bromley, a Red Cross Instructor. joined Kelsey and Lisa to learn more about what parents should look for when trying to hire a new friendly face to watch the kiddo(s)!
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
