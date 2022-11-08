National Bank of Commerce (NBC) announced the promotion of three of its associates. Linda Aune, is now vice president – chief operations officer. Her responsibilities will be to develop and implement operational strategies and innovative ideas to contribute to the organization’s strategic goals. She has been in the banking industry for 37. She is from Duluth and has volunteered for organizations such as the United Way, Grandma’s Marathon, Junior Achievement, and Habitat for Humanity. Eric Albrecht, NBC’s president effective January 1, 2023, stated, “NBC is thrilled to be able to promote from within, that shows the talent that we have as an organization. Linda’s leadership will create an environment where other leaders can grow, ultimately, moving the bank forward.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO