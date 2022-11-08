Read full article on original website
A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
There are plenty of traditions that surround the holidays. Some of the bigger community events become things that families look forward to each year and plan their own celebrations around. One of those community events is the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that happens in the City of Superior. Many have...
This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
As messy, winter-like weather approaches parts of the Northland this week, I guess it's time to officially transition into "winter mode'. This means preparing your vehicle while also having hats, gloves, boots and your winter jacket ready. If you're a Duluth resident, that also means brushing up on the Snow...
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
WDIO-TV
Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week
Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023
The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
Famous Actress & Singer Spends Time In Duluth, Shares Photos
Duluth is the place to be these days! We have had a bunch of celebrities in Minnesota as of late, with a few in our neck of the woods. The latest? Famous actress and singer Christina Milian. In September of last year, a member of the Backstreet Boys was in...
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Bong Center In Superior Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meals For Military, Veterans + Active
It's a way to give back and say thanks to those who put their lives on the line for our freedom. For the fifth year in a row, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior will host a free Thanksgiving meal to all active military, veterans, and their families.
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth
Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
businessnorth.com
NBC promotes three associates
National Bank of Commerce (NBC) announced the promotion of three of its associates. Linda Aune, is now vice president – chief operations officer. Her responsibilities will be to develop and implement operational strategies and innovative ideas to contribute to the organization’s strategic goals. She has been in the banking industry for 37. She is from Duluth and has volunteered for organizations such as the United Way, Grandma’s Marathon, Junior Achievement, and Habitat for Humanity. Eric Albrecht, NBC’s president effective January 1, 2023, stated, “NBC is thrilled to be able to promote from within, that shows the talent that we have as an organization. Linda’s leadership will create an environment where other leaders can grow, ultimately, moving the bank forward.”
Foreigner Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour
A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
FOX 21 Online
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
KOOL 101.7
