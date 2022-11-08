ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

KOOL 101.7

Registration Is Still Open For Duluth's 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events

A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
KOOL 101.7

City Of Superior Holiday Tree Lighting Event Details For 2022

There are plenty of traditions that surround the holidays. Some of the bigger community events become things that families look forward to each year and plan their own celebrations around. One of those community events is the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that happens in the City of Superior. Many have...
KOOL 101.7

Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral

This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular "Eat Downtown" Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
WDIO-TV

Trying out Lulu's Pizza during Eat Downtown week

Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
KOOL 101.7

Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin

Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
KOOL 101.7

Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14

A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
KOOL 101.7

Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
businessnorth.com

NBC promotes three associates

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) announced the promotion of three of its associates. Linda Aune, is now vice president – chief operations officer. Her responsibilities will be to develop and implement operational strategies and innovative ideas to contribute to the organization’s strategic goals. She has been in the banking industry for 37. She is from Duluth and has volunteered for organizations such as the United Way, Grandma’s Marathon, Junior Achievement, and Habitat for Humanity. Eric Albrecht, NBC’s president effective January 1, 2023, stated, “NBC is thrilled to be able to promote from within, that shows the talent that we have as an organization. Linda’s leadership will create an environment where other leaders can grow, ultimately, moving the bank forward.”
KOOL 101.7

Foreigner Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour

A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
FOX 21 Online

Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

